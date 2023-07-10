I, like most other Swifties, can tell you exactly where I was on the evening of May 5, 2023. I was half asleep in my sister’s apartment in Dothan, Ala. when I got that all-important notification: Taylor Nation had started an Instagram Live.

For those of you who may not understand the importance of that notification, allow me to explain. Since March, Taylor Swift has been on her extremely successful, career-encompassing Eras Tour, where she has been performing across the country nearly every weekend for the last few months. On May 5, she was in Nashville, Tenn. — the place where she really got her start as a country star and musical icon.

And on that day in May, Taylor made an announcement. The announcement.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be released on July 7, 2023.

She was met with raucous applause and cheers and sobs by those in the audience — and also those of us watching on our tiny phone screens from various points across the country and the world. And since that day, we’ve all been waiting patiently.

There were no singles released, no music videos to tide us over — the most we got was a tiny snippet of “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” in a TikTok and a little bit of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” in a trailer for season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Other than that, Taylor made us wait. And even though it was only a two-month wait, it dragged on.

But I can safely say that the wait was well worth it.

As is the case with her previous “Taylor’s Version” albums, the re-recorded tracks are fairly similar on your first listen, but everything sounds smoother, deeper, more nuanced. Hearing Taylor’s voice today — with her strong vocals and impressive breath control — on the songs that made up so many of our childhoods, is a reminder that we all grew up with her, alongside her, with this album as the soundtrack to that awkward but real period of life that is growing up.

On no song is her coming of age clearer and more impactful than on “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version).” Originally a goodbye to her childhood after moving out and living on her own, this new version cuts deeper now that 13 years have passed and Taylor has released more albums, put on more shows and impacted more fans. It always felt like a lullaby to her younger self, but now with her mature vocals and greater life experience, it feels like she’s comforting and consoling her younger self (and us, too), but there’s also a smile in her voice. She knows that even though she’s grown up, she’s still okay.

And that feeling continues through all the re-recorded tracks. Even when she’s singing her most devastating songs, she sounds more mature. Not happier, necessarily — but content. She’s far enough removed from the events that prompted her writing of these songs that she can look back on them somewhat impartially and just sing them to enjoy the music she’s created.

Other re-recorded highlights include “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” “The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)” and “Ours (Taylor’s Version)” which all sound remarkably similar to their original versions, with her voice sounding intentionally younger and more innocent. “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” is, somehow, more magical and wonder-striking than the original (and considering that’s my favorite Taylor song ever, that’s high praise coming from me). “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” is just as scathing (to use Taylor’s words), but in her tone she carries a sense of hindsight and resignation that shows us all how she’s moved on from the guy who broke her heart when she was 19.

I would be remiss to overlook “Long Live (Taylor’s Version).” Long recognized to be Taylor’s song for and about her fans, this re-recorded version feels like a culmination of her career. This was a song she wrote for her fans in a moment of fear, thinking that her career was reaching a peak that she would never see again. Now, it’s transformed into a different, more meaningful thank you. It’s no longer just a thank you for being a fan and loving her music — it’s a thank you for sticking with her in the highs and the lows, for being a fan that would stream and love and celebrate these new re-recordings and what they mean for her career and for her personally. She sounds so happy singing this song, almost laughing lightly, because her fans stayed for her and have shown time and time again that they’ll continue to stay for her.

Over the course of the album, there are some moments where there are noticeable changes between the original songs and the new versions. Mostly there are small harmonic and melodic differences or instances where she adds an extra lilt to a syllable here or an emphasis on a syllable there, but even those are purposeful. It feels like she’s recognized that she’s grown as a singer and songwriter and that even these songs that made her career can be changed and altered to be made more suitable to her older, more grown-up ear (Although, I will admit: Shaky breath in “Last Kiss,” you will be missed).

The exception to these small changes, of course, is “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version),” which included a purposeful lyric change. The original song had a set of lyrics that many deemed controversial (“she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress”), and in this version, Taylor changed them to “he was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.” I don’t think it’s anyone’s business but Taylor’s whether the lyric should have been changed or not, but the new one is certainly still fun to sing to and exemplifies how her songwriting has changed over the years, growing more detailed and metaphorical. All in all, still a win if you ask me, and the song is definitely still an anthem.

As with the past two re-recordings, Taylor also included new vault tracks with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The first of six, “Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) feat. Fall Out Boy” is very 2010s, very pop-punk and a very Taylor Swift addition to the album. With lyrics like “Got a feelin’ your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life,” she does what she does best, crafting images and evoking feelings through her words. Fall Out Boy takes the second verse, making the song seem like a duet, to great effect.

“When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is an ode to love itself. It’s the very soundtrack to falling in love and would be at home in a scene from a small-town romance movie. Musically, the song is reminiscent of Taylor’s debut days, with a wistful almost-but-not-quite country sound. The simple piano backing track and powerful lyrics (like “‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain” and “Emma met a boy with eyes like a man / Turns out her heart fits right in the palm of his hand”) make for a wholesome, sweet song that you could imagine listening to in a field or on a porch swing.

“I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” calls upon specific imagery that’s almost evocative of high school hallways, sneaking around in a clandestine relationship — metaphors that are quintessential early-days Taylor. It’s slow, ambient and deliberate, a departure from some of the other songs on the album, but not in a bad way. It offers new kinds of variety and fills out the album. In some ways, this is a song that could have only ever been on this new re-recorded Speak Now; it was made for Taylor’s mature vocals and the creative muscles she’s gotten more comfortable flexing in recent years.

The fourth vault track, featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore, “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” is one of the realest, saddest songs Taylor’s ever released. It’s a sad “Long Live,” with its fairytale imagery, but it also feels like a more sad, resigned version of Red (Taylor’s Version)’s “Nothing New” due to its topic. In the song, Taylor is simultaneously recalling the good moments she’s had and accepting the future she’s sure is coming, the fall from grace that she’s bracing for. The song hits harder than it would have had she released it in 2010 with the original album. After the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty, her reputation taking hit after hit, dealing with the repercussions of losing her masters and more, hearing her believe in this irrefutable future of being hated is gripping and devastating all at once. Just as “Nothing New” featured Phoebe Bridgers because Taylor recognized that a fellow woman in the industry would understand the fears she was grappling with in that song, “Castles Crumbling” is made more poignant and mournful due to Hayley Williams’s contributions.

Penultimate track “Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” is self-deprecating and wishful all at once. Detailing the story of a narrator caught in a repetitive pattern of falling for the wrong person and recognizing that love offered is never reciprocated, the lyrics paint a sad picture. Set to slightly upbeat music, Taylor changes the narrative a bit, seemingly poking fun at her own wishes, highlighting that self-deprecating nature once again. “But then the voices say, ‘you are not the exception / you will never learn your lesson’” screams Taylor — it’s practically the “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me” of a different time.

Finally, “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” is a song that I would bet money becomes a first-dance song for all the Swifties getting married this year. The story follows the narrator in an antique shop, seeing pieces of history that make her think of her significant other. She sees proof of other peoples’ moments in time and can’t help but align them with her own relationship, believing it will stand the test of time. Not only is it the perfect, hopeful album closer, but it’s a Taylor Swift confessional like no other. This is her urging the world to see that she’s just a hopeless romantic at heart, a person who loves love and wants nothing more than to find it herself. One verse seems to call back to “Romeo and Juliet” in a truly self-referential way (“Love Story,” anyone?) — “that’s when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs / story of a romance torn apart by fate / hundreds of years ago they fell in love like we did / and I’d die for you in the same way if I first saw your face.” How can you not root for the person that wrote that?

What’s really interesting is that these vault songs are, in many ways, in-between songs — not meant for Speak Now originally, maybe written before or after the album, but also too different from Fearless and Red to comfortably fit on either of those albums. But the Taylor Swift of today who is unapologetically embracing the music she created at all these points of time in her career added them to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and the album is better for it.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is both a departure from 2010 Taylor and an homage to her. Taylor shows how she’s grown and changed over the past 13 years (and seven eras) but reminds us that, underneath it all, she’s still that girl writing songs that we can all relate to at some point in our lives.

So for all those kids who spent the original Speak Now era in their awkward teenage years and were too afraid to really let themselves remember that time fondly, let Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) be a panacea for past you — and remember that growing up may not be so bad after all.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at simami@umich.edu.