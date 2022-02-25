Doja Cat teamed up with Taco Bell in a surprising yet enjoyable collaboration for the Super Bowl. Covering Hole’s 1998 release, “Celebrity Skin,” Doja “thinks outside of the bun” and steps into an alternative rock mindset. While Doja rose to fame for her catchy pop albums and proficiency in both singing and rapping, this new release shows Doja’s range of abilities outside her normal sound.

This cover was unexpected at first, but with just one listen, Doja Cat fits the song like a glove, her voice having the perfect grit without sounding forced or fake. Hearing Doja excel at singing has always been a great part of her previous releases in songs like “Woman” or “Kiss Me More,” but this new style of singing fits Doja so well that if you had never heard any of her other music before, you would think she was always a rock star.

Even though this was a corporate collaboration, it comes across as authentic, and Doja couldn’t have been a more perfect fit for this unexpected yet undeniably successful advertisement. I think we can all hope to see more of Doja Cat’s alternative rock side come through in the future.

