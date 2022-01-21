Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has released a new album — almost silently — that surprised fans both by its sudden release and the new focus on a concept album, something new for Tesfaye. While Dawn FM has faced mixed reviews, especially in the shadow of the renowned After Hours, released in 2020, there is a lot to be applauded in terms of the experimentation, cohesiveness and talent that The Weeknd exudes throughout the record.

The Weeknd is no stranger to calling back vintage sounds on certain tracks, with songs like “I Feel It Coming” and “Blinding Lights.” Dawn FM is the first time we’ve seen him completely commit to the older ’80s sound, thereby removing himself from his usual style filled with drug imagery and sensual beats. The album is structured with interludes and words from Jim Carrey, whose extraordinarily recognizable voice elicits nostalgia in many listeners. The concept behind the album is strong and easy to understand, set in the fictional radio station 103.5 Dawn FM, with Carrey as the radio host. While the script Carrey follows isn’t too far from what you would hear flicking through different stations on a long drive, something about his tone and the setting is eerie, setting the vibe for an album that delves into some of the darkest topics The Weeknd has covered in his discography thus far.

The Weeknd frequently alludes to religion and the inevitable end of it all, especially in the opening title track as he and Carrey speak on preparing for the end. They end up suggesting that we just sit back and enjoy some music on the ride to our demise. The Weeknd experiments with a strange, and frankly off-putting, British accent in “Gasoline,” the first full-length track on Dawn FM, and sets the stage for what quickly becomes a deep dive of an album. The lyrics and the instrumentals work together to create a palpable tension, as if you’re teetering on the edge of a cliff but haven’t fallen yet. The songs flow into each other flawlessly; he does an amazing job at keeping a beautiful and raw continuity throughout the album that never feels forced or disjointed. The less impressive side of that unification is that a lot of the tracks end up feeling the same. After a few listen-throughs, it’s hard to come away with a favorite song or even really remember the difference between any of them. What sticks out is the atmosphere the album creates, rather than the quality or replay value of the individual tracks. In some ways, it makes sense to view this record as a piece of art, meant to be enjoyed in its entirety instead of on a track by track basis. While this has certified Dawn FM as a miss for many of The Weeknd’s fans, his vision for this unique project is truly commendable, solidifying his ability to be an artist rather than just a singer.

