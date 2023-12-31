It was yet another one of those end-of-semester nights, and I found myself walking through a dimly lit Kerrytown to a venue I hadn’t been to before. The weather was weirdly tolerable for a late November night, and my flannel-sweater combo ended up perfectly suited for the chilly air and light breeze blowing in my hair. Although I did have to hop over some puddles — so much for the snow, I guess.

I was heading over to the Kerrytown Concert House, a quaint home repurposed for local performances, to see the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet. Led by bassist and composer Dave Sharp, the quartet has long been performing in Ann Arbor and worldwide, blending sounds from various countries — Egypt, India, Bulgaria and more — infusing them with jazzy textures and improvisational techniques.

As soon as I arrived at the venue, I was greeted by the House’s operations manager, who escorted everyone to their seats. It was incredibly fascinating to see a house repurposed like this and it took me back to when I used to go to South Indian musical events at other family houses. Where there would normally be a dining table and couches, there’s instead a stage, black fold-up chairs and a table full of event programs over a shoe rack.

A couple of minutes after 7:30 p.m., the quartet got onto the stage and immediately began playing, backed by the creeping drone of a tanpura. Sharp began by playing some mellow synth chords, giving way for the rest of the band to follow. Henrik Karapetyan played the violin with a delicate touch, flowing between notes with ease. Mike List was on percussion, using a mix of drums and inanimate objects — brushes, keys, jar caps — to give songs somewhat rough textures to contrast the onslaught of striking melodies. But what stood out on first impression was Igor Houwat playing the oud. The oud, a stringed instrument from West Asia, isn’t something I’ve heard live, so I was surprised at how rich it sounded as its vibrations reverberated across the room.

At some shows, you’re bound to see a bit of awkwardness as the artist or band gets used to the general atmosphere, but that wasn’t the case here. From the onset, they flowed together perfectly, guided by Sharp, who seamlessly switched between electric bass and synthesizer to steer the direction of the pieces. Songs often included tempo changes, the most rapid of which Karapetyan and List sounded like they competed to outplay each other through brain-scrambling rhythms and instrumental runs.

Although a lot of the pieces played were unreleased or from other composers, they occasionally made room for originals. The best of this was when they performed “Ukrainian Kolomeyka,” a delightfully folksy tune named after a dance and musical genre from the Hutsul people of western Ukraine. Before playing, Sharp called on everyone in the audience to stand up and dance, and so we did! Despite the rows of chairs, everyone still found it in them to move around, dance and clap their hands to the rhythm — yet another example of why experiencing music as a community is so necessary.

There are cultural implications associated with a majority-white group playing music inspired by the sounds of West Asia, South Asia and North Africa (among others). How does a group continue to perform their unique blend of musical styles while also drawing attention to original music and musicians from said countries? While those criticisms haven’t completely vanished, the quartet treated diverse instruments and musical styles with knowledge and respect of the source material and brilliantly incorporated them into their performance, which provided for a fun, entrancing show. It felt like an exercise in cosmopolitanism, as I was transported into different corners and regions of the world, united by the consistent presence of Sharp’s floating synth melodies.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.