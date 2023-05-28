As mentioned in the Apple Music description for Walk Around The Moon, “Matthews is an artist whose style seems obvious from a distance but almost impossible to trace or imitate when you get up close.” In their tenth studio album, Dave Matthews Band stays true to their quintessential fiery rock, while also ensuring musical versatility.

With most of the songs written during the pandemic, and as singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews’ children were just about to hit separate adolescent milestones, Walk Around The Moon gives the band an interestingly eclectic sound. In conversation with AP News, Matthews explained that the process of creating the album was one full of “good fights … with the goal (of finding) some common ground.” Knowing that the journey to the final product was a hectic one among the band’s seven members allows listeners to make sense of the varied tunes featured on the album.

Being DMB’s first album in five years since Come Tomorrow, Walk Around The Moon gifts listeners 12 expertly written and produced tracks that tell a diverse story. From angsty and passionate songs to nostalgic and melancholic tunes, the album tells an unpredictable story about passion, love and adulthood and the themes that lie in between.

The album opens with “Walk Around the Moon,” a powerful title track with a captivating blend of musicality that works together with Matthews’ vocals to paint a descriptive picture of sensuality. The song creates a femme fatale that the singer is completely enchanted by, telling the listener that “she’s gone round and round inside of my head / I think I’m just a little too close to the edge.” The angst-filled tune “Madman’s Eyes” follows, feeling like a song pulled straight from an action movie film score. Both songs are adeptly produced, cohesively meshing the impactful instrumentals of intense percussion and crisp guitar that characterize DMB’s music with Matthews’ uniquely bold voice.

“Looking for a Vein” contrasts with its predecessors by bringing in a spacey, melancholic vibe to the album, but the calm tune is juxtaposed by the song’s existential lyrics, constantly demanding “What will it mean? / What does it matter?” The next song, “The Ocean and the Butterfly,” furthers the newly introduced calming aura, exploring soft rock in a way that feels inspired by artists like Jack Johnson. “It Could Happen” has the vibe of a classic DMB song, and while it preserves the relaxed mood of the two previous tracks at times, it also builds with a crescendo at the pre-chorus and the chorus that ultimately eases up near the end of the tune.

By the sixth track, which signals the middle of the record, the theme shifts with “Something to Tell My Baby.” The song is slow and lullaby-like, which is fitting considering the title, and grapples with themes of parenthood and navigating the image parents want their kids to have of them. The theme drastically shifts again with “After Everything,” a passionate rock song about the beauty and tranquility that comes with prevailing love, very similar to The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” The album’s feel reverts to calmness once again with “All You Wanted Was Tomorrow,” a track that curiously differs from its antecedent in that it challenges the idea of love being everything we need to be OK.

Near the end of the record, “The Only Thing” brings back the classic DMB angsty rock feel with lyrics that touch on themes of introspecting to reflect on the self by stepping outside of the mind and body. “Break Free” is a tune about desire and giving everything for someone merely because their presence wholly intoxicates you. “Monsters” has a similar musical vibe to “Break Free,” but its message is entirely different, dwelling with themes of feeling trapped inside oneself and of being one’s own monster, but finding no way out. The album closes with “Singing From the Windows,” a slow, acoustic tune that calls for an appreciation of the fleeting time we get with the things and people we love, explaining to the listener that “sometimes things just fall apart / No matter how we try, they won’t stop.”

After 32 years and 10 studio albums, Walk Around The Moon proves that DMB’s music is inexhaustible. Characterized by its wide-ranging and explorative tracks, the record adheres to the classic DMB style, but also makes sure to keep things interesting by exploring different sounds, making it an album that lifelong DMB fans and newcomers alike can enjoy.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.