Crazymad, For Me is only CMAT’s second album, which may not surprise you are less familiar with her. As an avid admirer, it surprises me. From her habitually unserious Instagram captions to the outrageous ensembles she wears while performing, the Irish singer-songwriter approaches everything with a sense of surety befitting a much more established artist, setting her unequivocally on the path to stardom.

In the meantime, she generously doles out banger after banger, crafting whiplash-inducing lyrics like nothing you have heard before and belting them with the stamina of a first-rate racehorse. Her 2022 debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, was already a genre defier — something like the mutant child of folk rock, Europop and a more cynical Dolly Parton. But Crazymad, For Me flies even further in all different directions. Unified by CMAT’s powerful vocals, clever songwriting and trademark lovable weirdness, it sticks the landing.

“California,” the dramatic opener, is somewhat of a thesis statement for what CMAT describes as “really and truly just a break-up album.” Over a moody verse and soaring chorus, CMAT ruminates on what it means to create art out of pain: “You can call me cheap / But you did this shit to me / Made me brilliant, you fucked me up / And I’m reaping what you’ve sown.” After an extraordinary outro of echoing vocals and drum breakdowns, she concludes, “It’s all for nothing, should’ve just tried being happy.”

It’s awful in its self-awareness, something CMAT specializes in. In fact, throughout the album, she’s almost so aware of herself that she isn’t herself anymore, like on the moody “I… Hate Who I Am When I’m Horny.” Over an eerie instrumental featuring shuffling drums and deep, resonant piano, CMAT sings distantly, “I wanna have grace / I was born with no face.” The lilting “Vincent Kompany” finds CMAT similarly unable to recognize her younger self. In an isolated bridge that takes us to the major mode she brings yet another layer of analysis: “Bit of shame, bit of arrogance to put ourselves down.”

Delving into similar themes of alienation and growing out of things, “Where Are Your Kids Tonight?” sees CMAT wandering through a party she no longer finds fun and, distressingly, comparing herself to her mother. The track features John Grant and begins with a hollow, siren-like sound before escalating to an orchestral chorus as the duo’s desperate voices mirror each other like anachronistic reflections.

Crazymad, For Me is full of these crescendos — something CMAT’s blazing passion and cutting lyricism lend themselves to well. But nowhere is the combination more powerful than on “Rent,” a magnum opus kind of track that lies inconspicuously toward the album’s soft center. “Rent” begins modestly with a simple guitar strum, distracting us from the abrupt devastation of the very first lines: “Sliced my hope in two and put it on ice, put it on ice / Your bed and cartoons could have been my life / I found lashes on the DVD case, you said they were mine.” After a pared-down, intimate chorus, with CMAT’s voice raw and close to the ear, the last minute of the track is overtaken by tumbling drums, twangy guitar riffs and an indescribable instrumental cacophony as CMAT repeats that final heartbreaker: “It’s like I’m paying all this rent I can’t afford for two / And now, baby, the rent is due, and I don’t know anything about you.”

It’s a surprising follow-up to “Such a Miranda,” the album’s slowest, most understated song. Over wistful, ambient guitar and little else, CMAT regrets a relationship in which she was constantly compared to her partner’s last girlfriend: “She was a good girl, so I pay the price / I have to stay broken to be worth your nights.” It’s the same dilemma of being wanted for your suffering, but this time, she’s taken it to heart.

“Phone Me” is a cheekier take on this theme, as CMAT asks a potential lover, “Does my affliction turn you on?” Padded by synthy strings and a funky bassline, “Phone Me”’s tight, theatrical melody is more similar to a Donna Summer song than any of CMAT’s past work. But if Crazymad, For Me proves anything, it’s that CMAT can take any sound we may think is easily categorizable and turn it into something different — something entirely her own.

She showcases this ability on nearly every track, from the loose, jazzy instrumentation and doo-wop-ish background vocals of “Whatever’s Inconvenient,” to the folksy finger-picking and discordant strings of “Torn Apart,” which uniquely refuses to climax. “Can’t Make Up My Mind” is a head-noddable standout with a dark, vintage croon as CMAT tackles themes of instability and codependence by way of her signature humor: “I’ve the constitution of lemon and lime / I’m fizzy and I can’t make up my mind.”

But if Crazymad, For Me demonstrates CMAT’s capacity to experiment, it doesn’t leave fans of her older sound high and dry, either. “Stay for Something,” the album’s penultimate track, is a country pop ballad as good as any on her debut record, if not better. As we near the story’s end, CMAT tries on forgiveness, singing over an instrumental loose and wild, “Hope you find what you’re looking for.”

The album closes with “Have Fun!” — because CMAT knows that the best way to end the break-up album is with the I’m-over-you song. “Have Fun!” is poppy and cheerful with a sprinkling of fiddle as CMAT declares breezily, “You did me wrong and lost out / I’d wonder what you’re up to now / But I don’t care, I don’t care.”

It’s more of a resolution than one might have anticipated, but CMAT is better at the element of surprise than an anxiety-inducing magician. Sonically, Crazymad, For Me is unexpected, but it retains that endearingly astute, pleasantly tongue-in-cheek quality that CMAT brings to everything she does.

