It’s not often that an artist comes around and, with a single breath, can produce one of a generation’s most distinct voices and seamlessly marry multiple genres within one soundscape. In this regard, singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is one of a kind. With impeccable prowess on the guitar and robust browned-butter vocals — at once smooth and smoky — Stapleton settles at a crossroads of bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll, outlaw country, blues and soul.

Since his pivotal 2015 cover of Dean Dillon’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Stapleton continues to wrap his lush, gravelly sound around listeners like a warm shawl soothing the impact of wistful and emotive lyricism. Stapleton uses masterfully sincere phrasing and cadence to pitch a tune for those times of loss, love and yearning, providing yet another emotional crutch with his newest album, Higher. Sewing listeners’ heartstrings into the 14 tracks of Higher’s rich sonic tapestry, Stapleton enables audiences to experience narratives of love and loss almost as vividly as they would firsthand.

Perhaps the most admirable quality of Stapleton’s work, elevating him from the growing corral of uninspired pop-country artists singing about their hollow love for beer, trucks and beautiful women, is his tenderness. “It Takes A Woman,” the fourth track on Higher, chivalrously showcases Stapleton’s simultaneously soft-footed and proclamatory approach to the relationship between man and woman. Beautiful and refreshing, this song is written in prose, allowing the listener to bear witness to an intimate, authentic expression of gratitude toward Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, for all that her presence in his life brings him. In doing so, Stapleton uproots himself from the sordid soils of instant gratification and objectification in chauvinistic relationships.

In the chorus of “It Takes A Woman,” the artist repeats:

It takes a woman

It takes a woman

A woman who sees the best part of me

Through all that I am

It takes a woman

Oh, it takes a woman

To be all I can, to feel like a man

It takes a woman

Oh, to be all I can, to feel like a man

It takes a woman

With this sentimental profession of his indebtedness to Morgane, Stapleton rejects the flawed notion of a woman’s subservience to a man, instead making a case for a more complementary dynamic. Listeners can also detect this harmony of the feminine and masculine in the chorus’ sonic elements, as Morgane joins Stapleton, her sweeter, lighter vocals aerating his comparatively gruff tone. Although the song maintains a guitar-strum slow dance, it’s no coincidence that the parts in which the pair sing together are the most powerful, a nod toward their fulfilling love.

A further testament to the many ways in which she completes him, Morgane accompanies Stapleton in two earlier songs on Higher, the first track, “What Am I Gonna Do,” and the third, “Trust.” Each of these are about how the burning flame of two true lovers illuminates life and, on the flip side, leaves them in darkness when the flame fades out. While “It Takes A Woman” is arguably the glowing core of this album, the fires of passion lit by this slowly meandering ode to his wife only rage on stronger with subsequent songs like “Think I’m In Love With You,” “White Horse” and “Higher.” Here, Stapleton shows off the vivacity of his vocals, which, like his love, carries the power of 10 men — or perhaps more appropriately, 10 white horses. Sustained by forcefully resonant guitar riffs — ranging from bluesy suave to rough-edged rock — Higher builds momentum throughout its 14-song catalog, crossing the threshold of affection to grievance multiple times between tracks like “Loving You On My Mind” and “Crosswind.” An enigma in its own right, Higher proves that, within a single album, listeners can go from sobbing about a man’s admiration for his wife to a compulsory grimace when the same man professing his love makes sparks fly on the guitar with more soul than imaginable.

Daily Arts Writer Meli Birkmeier can be reached at melib@umich.edu.

