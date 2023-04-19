Courtesy of Ashley Thompson.

Courtesy of Sydney Godfrey.

Courtesy of Harrison Mazlish.

Last Friday night, instead of laying in bed and procrastinating on my assignments, I found myself crossing train tracks and inhaling the earthy scents of Aroma Indian Cuisine as I made my way to The Blind Pig for the first time. Walking in, I looked around, taking note of the velvety dim lighting and the numerous band stickers on the poles. I was early and happened to be one of the few people there, aside from the performers and the employees. Gradually, groups of people started coming in, which made me feel less out of place, and I even made small talk with some of them.

I was here to see three student bands — pluot, Cherry TV and VUP — with three largely different sonic palettes. Cherry TV, a self-described “groovy indie pop punk/funk band,” is a four-member group that puts funky twists on pop and rock classics. VUP — which in contrast leans into jazzier textures — is a seven-member band with an entire brass section. Pluot is a four-piece Japanese math rock band, led by lead guitarist Taka. Despite being somewhat unfamiliar with the bands prior to this, I came in knowing I was about to experience some wild shifts in atmosphere.

After around half an hour, pluot took the stage as bright red and green lights flashed onto the members. They began to perform a slow, lingering tune, and I was stunned by vocalist Echo’s singing, which was wonderfully delicate, yet commanding. For the next 30 minutes, I remained entranced by their set, which was a delightful mix of original songs and covers. While every song was in Japanese, the music felt deeply resonant, with the songs’ dreamy atmospheres conjuring a sense of longing and nostalgia that made me feel warm and fuzzy. But there were some powerful moments, like during their original song “Apocalypse,” where for a moment it felt like the drums and guitar were fighting it out with each other, the sheer chaos of which mirrored the title’s namesake. Later in the same song, there was a dazzling solo by bassist Shudane, traversing notes and scales at lightning speed, lighting up everyone who was there.

Following pluot’s exit and a brief soundcheck, Cherry TV made their way to the stage, seemingly ready to get the party started. Most people were here for them, so the venue was practically full at that point. They started off with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” which stayed somewhat true to the original as vocalist Anna Agrawal maintained the haunting character of Del Rey’s singing but coated it in a funky sheen, with touches of slap bass and syncopated guitar rhythms. Both Agrawal and co-vocalist Kiran Mangrulkar traded spots across songs, with Mangrulkar often singing the covers originally by a male vocalist while Agrawal often sang songs originally by a female vocalist. Their cover of “Death of a Bachelor” by Panic! At the Disco was exceptional — Mangrulkar’s vocals surged and descended like a rollercoaster ride, only grounded by the steady instrumental backing.

But what really made the set for me was their personalities. Although each member rarely spoke, the way they carried themselves on stage, dancing and enjoying themselves the whole performance, was incredibly infectious. Throughout the performance they would tell the audience to dance, emphasizing the need to have a good time. I’m usually the last person to dance (in public no less), but even I started shifting around to the rhythm, singing along to some of the classics I knew. More than anything, their set felt like a party. The setlist was also incredible, as they ran through a number of classic songs, many of which I used to be obsessed with during high school. To top it off, the set ended with a killer performance of “Mr. Brightside,” as everyone in the venue started jumping so hard I thought the floor was going to collapse underneath me.

After yet another soundcheck, VUP, the final band of the night, came out to perform. They began with a lush cover of Michael Jackson’s “I Can’t Help It,” which fooled me into thinking it would be a mellow come-down contrasting the unbridled energy of Cherry TV. It quickly became a fun way to cap out the night as they continued to play contemporary and classic jazz and R&B songs with gorgeous arrangements. Vocalist Ari Kertsman had a rich vocal tone that matched the maximalism of the backing instrumentation perfectly, while the brass players and pianist presented a brilliant contrast between the brashness of the brass instruments countering the graceful electric piano chords. Similar to Cherry TV, they were dynamic on stage, and often called on the audience to join in on the songs. Their cover of Silk Sonic’s “Skate” was immaculate, with everything in harmony and the crowd singing along. It was one of the best performances of the night, and I’m glad that I didn’t miss it.

While there are plenty of campus bands, each of them serves its own unique purpose. That night, Cherry TV, VUP and pluot showcased their musical skills, but they also made sure that we had a good time. Musically, it felt nostalgic and helped me forget about school for a couple of hours. But simply being with everyone else there and taking in the music made me reflect on the great experiences I’ve had with others in my three years at the University of Michigan. And if there’s anything a great concert should do, it’s that.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.