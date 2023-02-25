Jewish people and rap music have a long and illustrious history. Business figures like Jerry Heller were instrumental in the rise of N.W.A., and thus gangsta rap as a whole to the mainstream. Lyor Cohen and Rick Rubin, who took a risk that paid off big time by signing then-controversial act Public Enemy, grew their label Def Jam into one of hip-hop’s foremost. Jewish people have made waves in front of the mic as well, from early rap pioneers Beastie Boys to half-Black, half-Ashkenazi superstar Drake.

BLP Kosher isn’t like any of the people I just mentioned. He’s from Broward County, Fla., and while he may claim to be from Pompano Beach or Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton is a more realistic guess for his true origin. Also unlike those figures, his Jewishness is a fundamental aspect of his identity as a musician. Where Drake only emphasizes it when it is convenient, such as throwing a ‘re-bar mitzvah’ in a music video, Kosher elevates his Judaism to the forefront of his rap persona. He is mainly seen in his custom kashket, which is altered to allow his two Florida wick dreadlocks to stick out. On his teeth sit a pair of silver fronts, incorporating the influence of two of Broward’s largest ethnic communities: Caribbean Americans and Jewish.

All of this information about his unique appearance would be remiss if his music sucked. While he is definitely still finding his flow and developing, the song “The Nac 2” is a preview of what he could become. Over a classic South Florida mid-2010s instrumental, he twists and turns through effortlessly bouncy cadences, and if you listen closely to his leaned-out Florida drawl, you’ll hear some wordplay you normally don’t hear from a rapper as closely associated with his gimmick as Kosher is. From “aye bruh I go ham and I link ‘em, Abra-I-go-ham Lincoln,” to him dropping Dalton’s Law as a metaphor for shooting someone, his bars toe the line between comedic and clever.

Sadly, his range is pretty limited. Outside of ripping sick skateboard tricks and sounding like a Muppet version of Kodak Black, he hasn’t really done much else (besides sip a lot of lean, presumably). Regardless, we Jews are proud to claim him as one of our own, and he feels kind of authentic, so let BLP Kosher enjoy his moment and go watch a video of him doing kickflips on YouTube.

