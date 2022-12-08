There’s a common perception that the broad genre of classical music is “dead.” It isn’t a new feeling: When 18th-century composer and music critic Robert Schumann dubbed a young Johannes Brahms the successor to Ludwig van Beethoven in the late 19th century, he tacitly suggested that Beethoven was the peak of music to that point. When Brahms struggled under the weight of those expectations, taking 20 years to compose his first symphony, it started to seem like the age of Beethoven was an insurmountable pinnacle of music.

Schumann and Brahms died over a hundred years ago, but the perceived downward trend of classical music has persisted due to the genre’s aging audience, the challenge orchestras face in maintaining financial solvency and the extent to which Beethoven and other long-dead Romantic-era composers continue to overshadow modern composers. But is classical music really dying? The Berlin Philharmonic’s recent Ann Arbor residency would suggest the exact opposite. During their stay in Ann Arbor, the orchestra brought to life some of the greatest and most underappreciated classical compositions, and engaged the local community, attracting huge audiences at both of their Hill Auditorium performances and several masterclasses at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

To open their two-concert series at Hill, the Berlin Philharmonic showcased the work of Grand Rapids-born modern composer Andrew Norman, performing his 2008 piece “Unstuck.” The piece, named after an iconic line from Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five,” perfectly translates the chaotic time-travel-driven suspense of the novel into musical form, with different musical ideas repeating themselves unpredictably in varied voices throughout its brief duration. The piece was an excellent showcase for the stunning acoustics of Hill Auditorium. In its softest moments, the delicately placed pizzicato notes could be heard just as clearly from the first rows of the main floor to the back of the auditorium. In the piece’s loudest moments, the different instruments were perfectly balanced and crisp.

Following “Unstuck,” concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley led the Berlin Philharmonic in a performance of Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 1,” an infrequently performed piece that is one of Mozart’s earlier works, composed when he was still a teenager. For fans of the orderly and regimented style of classical music Mozart mastered, Bendix-Balgley and the Berlin Phil’s performance was nothing short of perfection, setting the standard for how Mozart should be played. For those who find Mozart boring and predictable, Bendix-Balgley’s varied and masterful solo playing was more than enough to keep the piece captivating. Additionally, hornists Stefan Dohr and Sarah Willis stood out for the right reasons, perfectly nailing a treacherously high and exposed accompaniment part in the condensed orchestra without backing from trumpets or low brass.

The two highlights of the Berlin Philharmonic’s concerts were unquestionably their brilliant performances of Erich Korngold’s “Symphony in F Sharp Major” and Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 7 in E Minor,” two overlooked masterpieces by renowned composers. In their performance of Korngold’s symphony, the Berlin Phil beautifully captured the anguish of an Austrian film music composer caught between political and artistic movements, a Hollywood innovator who watched from afar in the 1930s as war ravaged his homeland. Within the tried-and-true symphonic format, Korngold blurs the lines between romanticism and modernism. In romantic fashion, the first movement introduces melodic motifs that recur throughout the symphony, but those motifs often feature irregular tonality and rhythms, like the powerful horn line that appears in near isolation near the beginning and end of the symphony. Additionally, Korngold incorporates several film music tropes into the symphony — at times, it’s impossible not to hear similarities between Korngold and the younger John Williams.

Rounding out the Berlin Philharmonic’s concert programs, their performance of Mahler’s seventh symphony was absolutely awe-inspiring. After pushing symphonic music so far with his incredible first six symphonies, Mahler’s seventh sees the composer scale back considerably from his larger works. There is no choir, no organ, no offstage brass and no hammer, but he still curates a unique sound featuring orchestral rarities in guitar, mandolin and tenor horn, a euphonium-like brass instrument.

As the piece progresses through its first four movements, it beautifully and gradually shifts in color from bold and bombastic to serene and calming. Every movement brings something distinctive to the piece: The first movement features classic Mahler explosivity with great brass moments for tenor horn and bass trombone; the second sharply contrasts it and establishes the nighttime theme of the symphony; the scherzo third movement is an incredible amalgamation of simultaneous complex musical ideas. Perhaps coincidentally, the lovely and pastoral F major fourth movement bears moderate resemblance to Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony in F Major” and Bach’s “Pastorale in F Major” for organ, specifically because of the broken chord motifs present in all three works. But Mahler seems to realize the motif most effectively by giving it to the plucked string instruments — guitar, mandolin and harp. Concluding the symphony, Mahler brilliantly parodies Richard Wagner and subverts expectation with a series of false endings in a glorious fifth movement that restores the energy level established in the symphony’s opening.

Thanks to the University Musical Society (UMS), world-class orchestras regularly make the trip to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium, but the Berlin Philharmonic’s recent residency will be remembered for years to come as an incredible weekend of music and a triumph for UMS two years after COVID-19 wiped out their previously planned visit. Not only did the orchestra’s musicians showcase their unreal musicianship, but they engaged directly with the community in their outstanding and engaging masterclasses. It’s impossible to know what classical music will look like years into the future. Maybe Schumann’s prophecy will finally be fulfilled and the shadow of Ludwig van Beethoven will enshroud all in darkness, or maybe younger generations will simply stop caring about the art form. Regardless of what the future holds, right now we have countless elite-level musicians and orchestras; leading the pack, as they demonstrated in Ann Arbor last weekend, is the Berlin Philharmonic.

Daily Arts Writer Jack Moeser can be reached at jmoeser@umich.edu