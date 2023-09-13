For over a decade, Tinashe has straddled the line between the mainstream and the margins of pop music. She’s released massive hits and collaborated with and written for some of the world’s biggest superstars while her albums were received with a muted fanfare. That isn’t to say that they aren’t good. Tinashe’s records are ambitiously creative and genre-defying, and the industry has taken note — one simply has to look at the landscape of contemporary K-pop to see examples of her far-reaching influence. The industry is listening, but she’s woefully underrated. Her latest offering, BB/ANG3L, is a tight collection of songs that tap into the cold, stripped-back edges of the digital and offer candid reflections on personal relationships.

Airy bells flicker and sway on “Treason,” our introduction to the album, almost as if calling to us from a distance. It builds, as restrained bass and resonant harmonies flow in conjunction, breathing a dark undercurrent into the song. There’s not much in the way of drums here, aside from some organic claps synchronized with the bells. Tinashe’s vocals syncopate, teeming with a sense of urgency and anxiety, focusing on the inevitable end of her unhealthy relationship: “Must be tragedy I desire / As I’m headed straight towards the firе.” “Treason” rises to a crescendo, creating an otherworldly mist that transports us into BB/ANG3L’s cyberspatial experiments.

Unlike the maximal intro, much of BB/ANG3L is embedded with a more minimal, electronic flair. This is not new for Tinashe, who’s played around with bare atmospheres on previous albums like Nightride. But where Nightride often grounded its icy, ambient textures in an R&B framework, BB/ANG3L is more lenient; vocals meld into synths, extended instrumental sections and almost synthetic vocal effects. Three of seven of the songs are produced by Machinedrum, whose solo work often employs vocal samples and swift rhythms. One of these songs is “Gravity”: Its shivering synths and wood-like garage drums are evocative of a burial. Tinashe flows gracefully, veering from her slightly raspy, low tone during the verses to her hauntingly soft high notes during the choruses. It’s difficult to figure out where the vocals end and the pads begin as they wrap around each other like a double helix, complemented by vocal samples during the verses; “Gravity” feels like laying on a blanket of snow.

Even “Needs,” the most conventional song on the album, is characterized by the interchangeable digital and real. Over a woozy synth and a driving kick-snare rhythm, the verse sees Tinashe’s vocals laden with warped, almost alien vocal effects that sound like that one TikTok vibrato filter. In an interview with Dazed, Tinashe stated that the title BB/ANG3L is inspired by internet screen names, noting that they allow us to “take control of our identity.” Perhaps the blurred line between the electronic instrumentation and her vocals arises from this — in a hyper-digital world, who’s to define a boundary between our digital and real selves?

For this reason, BB/ANG3L is also one of her most personal albums. Many of the songs deal with the uncertainty and unhealthy nature of her relationships as she struggles to find a way out. “Tightrope” stands out as a speedy marriage of pop-R&B and drum-and-bass, backgrounded by fuzzy, blooming synths and pillowy vocals and fraught with door-knocking percussion. The song uses the metaphor of walking on a tightrope to describe the uneasiness of still being attracted to someone who has hurt you. The lyrics are elegantly descriptive, identifying the sense of discomfort that comes with our longing for better times with said person: “I remember back before we were so toxic / Summer nights in L.A. make me feel nostalgic.” It’s reflective, vulnerable and a perfect representation of the album to close on.

In 2019, Tinashe went independent, citing “creative differences” with her previous label RCA, including the fact that they delayed Joyride (2018) by two years. For many artists, this could have been a major setback, but Tinashe has managed to cultivate a strong, niche fanbase, evidence of her talent and artistry. It’s also given her more creative freedom, which has resulted in some of her best work yet — Songs For You (2019) and 333 (2021) offered her room to play around with different genres and collaborators, distinct from but not unlike her pre-RCA mixtapes. BB/ANG3L only takes it further, as she muddles the boundaries between pop, R&B and electronic, producing chilling sonic textures and personal revelations to remind us that the digital is simply another realm in which to assert our identities.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.