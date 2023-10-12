Baby Smoove is not the type of guy whose music makes you think, “Wow, this would be crazy live.” His whole shtick is a laid-back, raspy flow that sounds as if he thinks he’s too cool for the beat he’s on — it’s head-nod music, perhaps party bus music, but not concert music. However, the guy has 2 million monthly listeners, and it’s a reasonable guess that half of them are from southeastern Michigan. So, the question in my mind on Sept. 30 when I glanced at his name on the marquee of the Majestic Theatre in Midtown Detroit was, “What kind of welcome will the city give a hometown hero?”

The Majestic Theatre is not a big venue, so I found my friends almost immediately. Maybe it was the lack of intensity or the amount of blunt smoke accumulating in a massive cloud above the crowd, but it felt less crowded than its purported capacity of 1,100. The crowd, unenergetic but somehow restless, shifted about nervously for half an hour after Baby Smoove was scheduled to come on, booing loudly every time the DJ queued up another song. Normally, anticipation like this builds excitement, but in the Majestic Theatre that night, all it did was sow the seeds of discontent.

Baby Smoove, as a performer, is pretty standard for what you expect from a rapper. He doesn’t do a whole lot of actual rapping, but he has a bunch of pretty good songs that enough people know the words to, allowing him to stand on stage and calmly puff his spliff. He did seem genuinely interested in getting close to the fans, as he left and returned to the stage almost a dozen times during his roughly hour-long set. Understandably, he didn’t love the barrage of smartphone cameras that awaited him every time he came down to crowd level, but security didn’t seem to care how close people got, so the crowd pushed toward him every time he came down.

The funniest moment of the whole show was when Baby Smoove realized he had about 15 minutes left in the set and had played through the entire setlist, so he began to take requests from the audience in order to stall. He would go to a corner of the Majestic Theatre’s strangely wide stage, hear dozens of requests, make out one, repeat it out loud, go back to his DJ and deliberate, and then come to another section of the stage and ask them what they wanted to hear. He ended up playing a couple of the requests, but I was definitely amused by the soccer-player quality of his time-wasting skills. The concert ended about as unceremoniously as possible, with Baby Smoove finishing his final song, silently disappearing into the crowd of his friends on stage and making his escape as the lights quickly went up. No encore, not even a “Thank You, Detroit!” He’s much too cool for that. Baby Smoove is still an engaging artist, but I don’t know what I expected when going to the show of a musician whose music is best consumed seated.

