In this segment of Arts Talks, writers from the Arts section came together to discuss Taylor Swift’s newest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Originally her third album and now the third to be re-recorded, Speak Now is best known for being Taylor’s only completely self-written album. That trend continues with the new version and the additional “From the Vault” tracks.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity and brevity.

What is your favorite re-recorded song and your favorite vault track?

Sabriya Imami, Daily Arts Writer: My favorite re-recorded track is “Enchanted.” It’s always been my favorite Taylor song, and somehow this version is even more magical. When I was listening, I had goosebumps. As for my favorite vault track … right now I’m really loving “Timeless” because of the storytelling. My other favorite vault track is “Foolish One” — it’s also very Taylor in a different way; it’s self-deprecating but still fun.

Graciela Batlle Cestero, Daily Arts Writer: I have two favorite re-records. “Never Grow Up” was way too much for me. Listening to her mature voice … She grew up. I’m 19 now, and she was 19 when she wrote this and (originally) recorded it. I think my other favorite is an unpopular opinion: “Better Than Revenge.” We’ll probably get to the lyric change later. As for the vault tracks, I think my favorite is “When Emma Falls In Love,” because I love the storytelling in it. There’s a story, but it’s also adoration (of) this Emma character. Plus, (people) are saying that it’s about Emma Stone, and I love Emma Stone.

Ava Seaman, Daily Arts Writer: It feels wrong to pick a favorite because Speak Now is my favorite Taylor album of all time. Yesterday (though) I was jumping up and down in the kitchen listening to “Mine,” so I think that’s my favorite re-record. And then “Back to December” — I was very pleasantly surprised when it was put in the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trailer, so a couple of weeks before it was released, I was excited for it. I’m never that impressed by her vault songs. I love “Timeless”; it gives me debut vibes. And I love “When Emma Falls In Love.” They all sound good, but I don’t think I would willingly listen to a couple of them. I do love Hayley Williams’s vocals in “Castles Crumbling.”

Lillian Pearce, Daily Arts Writer: “Back to December” sounds so crisp — her voice is stunning, and even though it’s a slower song it has me headbanging. And “I Can See You” became a new favorite the moment the song began. The rhythm is addictive! It makes me boogie!

Annabel Curran, Daily Arts Writer: I think “Ours” was always one of my favorites because it’s so cute. I love it so much, and I always love when she records her little giggles — it brings me so much joy every time. And then I keep forgetting how much I love all the other songs. I really liked hearing her mature vocals on “Dear John.” Just listening to that, I lost my marbles — it was so good. And my favorite vault tracks … I’ve never been a huge fan of any of the vault tracks. I think (the ones on) Red (Taylor’s Version) were the best and then Fearless (Taylor’s Version) had some okay ones. And this one, I was kind of like — they’re fine. I think they’re all cute, and they all fit the vibe for sure. “Timeless” is for the period piece girlies, so I like that one. But “I Can See You” is my favorite. The production on that one was really good. And it was just hot.

Rebecca Smith, Daily Arts Writer: My favorite re-recorded song has to be “Long Live.” I’m totally biased because that has always been one of my favorite songs of all time, but hearing an older Taylor sing it was just so beautifully nostalgic. As for my favorite vault track, as of now (because it will totally change) it has to be “Timeless.” That song totally feeds my hopeless romantic soul. The “we would find each other in every universe” trope melts my heart every time, so I was bound to love it. Also, the writing and production really reminds me of a younger Taylor, which I love, and I think (that’s) something that the other vault tracks don’t have as much of.

Serena Irani, Daily Arts Writer: I tried to take notes while I was listening to it the first time around so I could remember, but, even as I’m looking back, trying to pick a favorite off of Speak Now is always a little impossible. I don’t think I can pick it even just off of the original tracklist, but in terms of their re-recordings, I loved how “Haunted” sounded. I really liked the changes that they made with the guitar, and it felt really intense. And the intro just hit even harder. And then for vault songs, I agree that the first time around, they just never really quite fit … But I did like “When Emma Falls In Love.” It sounded like that Train song — “Drops of Jupiter.”

Erin Evans, Daily Arts Writer: I will be honest; there are only a few of these songs that, in the past, I’ve listened to regularly. It was “Ours,” “Speak Now” and “Sparks Fly.” But anyways … I did like the re-recording of “Sparks Fly” a lot. It just felt like there was more to it; (it was) fuller. I loved “Ours” — it’s just one of my favorite of her songs. It’s adorable. And new tracks — I agree … They didn’t feel like they added a lot to me. They just kind of felt standard; they didn’t feel that unique. But I did like them. I liked “When Emma Falls In Love” the most … it hit the most, emotionally, for me … I feel like it’s one of those songs where it’s just a little bit aspirational. You can think, oh I should be that person, even if you’re not. And sometimes that type of song is fun to listen to. I liked the part about (Emma) finding someone, and her heart fits perfectly in the palm of his hand. It was cute.

Hannah Carapellotti, Daily Arts Writer: I definitely agree that “Haunted” just hit. It was so different this time around. I’m sure I’m a little biased because that was the surprise song at my “Eras Tour” show. But hearing the echo in the verses for the first time, I audibly gasped … That one has definitely been on repeat. And then in terms of the vault tracks, I think I go back and forth. (I love) “When Emma Falls In Love” because the storytelling is great, and also I am Emma, (and) Emma is me. “I Can See You” is another one that I’ve had on repeat. It’s catchy, it’s fun. For those of you that know Sabriya’s sister, she said it reminded her of The Veronicas, and I don’t listen to a ton of their stuff, but I listened to enough to hear the similarities.

Taylor changed a lyric in “Better Than Revenge” — what do you think about it?

Lillian Pearce: Simply put: I trust Taylor and her decision-making. She changed the lyrics, so I’m here for the new lyrics — it’s what she felt was right, and as fans, I think we need to accept it and move on (which I say because I’ve seen a weird amount of backlash from Swifties about the change).

Annabel Curran: I think I’ll always miss the original. I understand why she had to change it because … you don’t want to be knowing that Taylor Swift now, at 33, is slut-shaming people in her songs. But it was a good line. It went hard, and I’ll miss it. But obviously I think the new line sounds fine. I feel like the phrasing is weird, and that’s why I keep tripping it up. But yeah, I’m not going to give Scooter (Braun) any money. But I miss it — I’ll still think about it.

Graciela Batlle Cestero: I’m a very big “Better Than Revenge” girl … It was just a song she wrote when she was an angry teenage girl. But I also know that the lyric change was important to (her). I think people are being a bit overdramatic about it. If you like the older lyrics, just sing those when the song is playing. But I will say that the (original) “mattress” line was the crescendo of the chorus, and the new line sounds like a lesser part of the chorus, which is awkward just because it’s in the same place. But … I’m fine with it. And yeah, exactly — older Taylor would write that.

Annabel Curran: You’re right; it is very teenage girl. And that’s why, as someone who is closer to being a teenage girl (than her), I miss the line. But I don’t think a 33-year-old woman would say that, so it makes perfect sense.

Ava Seaman: I just don’t think it sounds very natural. I understand why she did it, and I fully support it — we should not be slut-shaming. But … I will not be singing (the new line). It feels like a tongue twister. So yeah, I just don’t like the line, but I don’t like “what she does on the mattress” either, so I’m not going to be happy either way.

The “I Can See You Music Video” premiered in Kansas City, Mo. during her “Eras Tour” show — what do you think of the video?

Sabriya Imami: I think this might be one of my favorite Taylor music videos of all time. “Bad Blood” (from 1989) is probably my favorite, but this one was dangerously close to it. I loved the heist vibes, I love her in her little vault being annoyed that she was stuck in there, the running away scene, Taylor Lautner just casually doing all these stunts just because he wanted to … I think it was perfect.

Lillian Pearce: Many of Taylor’s Easter eggs and general lore go right over my head, so I liked how straightforward the video for “I Can See You” is in terms of how it speaks to Taylor’s reclamation (and) re-recording of her music. The “old” Taylor needs to be rescued — as revealed by her being locked up in a Speak Now tour outfit — so that the “new” Taylor can be released.

Rebecca Smith: I totally loved the video! Taylor Lautner appearing was something I never in a million years would have predicted, and when I tell you I nearly passed out at the sight of that man on my screen, I mean it. Taylor never fails to surprise me … I think that Taylor continuing to incorporate Speak Now into her tour more and more — from the announcement, to the music video, to adding “Long Live” to the set list — is an awesome way to keep the excitement about the re-recording growing, even though Speak Now is already one of Taylor’s most widely loved albums.

Hannah Carapellotti: This video just confirms that Taylor Lautner is the best of her ex-boyfriends. I loved seeing that he was there. And yeah, I agree — it’s one of the best music videos we’ve gotten in a really long time. It’s clearly for the fans, and it’s got the Easter eggs but not a ton like in the “Karma” music video. And it’s got a clear story that (wasn’t) just telling the story in the song. It was really cool to see her doing all of these different things at once while also still doing the stuff that she’s known for.

Annabel Curran: I also love that Joey King and (Presley Cash) — who were in the “Mean” music video — were in it. I thought that was so fun. I also love that she called Taylor Lautner “Taytay” in her Instagram caption when she announced the release of the video.

What do you think about the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) era so far?

Rebecca Smith: Honestly, I expected a bit more excitement, especially on social media, from Taylor and her team about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), something more along the lines of how much hype there was … about Midnights. Obviously, Taylor and her team are stretched thin right now with the tour, but hopefully we will get more content … (over) the next few weeks to add to the excitement.

Serena Irani: Regardless of what she says, (Taylor) does have favorites. The fact that Speak Now only has one (now two) song(s) (on tour) and debut has zero, and the way that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released compared to Red (Taylor’s Version) … there was so much hype for that one. It happened in the fall, there was the big “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” video, she was doing interviews — there was so much going on with that re-release. With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), it feels like she’s already rushing on to the next one. And I know we’re going to get 1989 (Taylor’s Version) soon, which I’m excited for, but I wanted Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to have its moment.

Sabriya Imami: Every time I think about this, I keep thinking, this is your self-written album. Why is it not your favorite? Or at least one of your favorites? I thought that, as each re-recording was going to happen, each album would get more promo. I’m excited for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and reputation (Taylor’s Version), but I feel like Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was barely even a blip on her radar! It feels like we’re already working towards 1989, which I love, but can we take a second to properly take in this album? No. The music video literally ended with her getting into a getaway car towards a sign that says “1’-9”8.9 tv”! Could she be more explicit that she wants to move on to the next era?

What do you think is next? If it’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), when do you think it’s coming?

Annabel Curran: She cannot release anything until the tour is over — I’m begging her. I just feel like it’s too much for everyone. And it makes zero sense! I don’t know how it would be possible, especially if she released an original album. This is me talking to you, Taylor Swift: You are not allowed to release an original album while you’re still on tour. Do not do that.

Rebecca Smith: As someone who was almost sure that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was going to come out before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), there’s no way 1989 isn’t next, especially with the Easter eggs in the new video. For once, I don’t even think fans are reaching that hard. I mean, the road sign literally said it. As for when exactly, I mean it when I say I have no clue. Every time I try to predict these things I’m wildly off. I was sure she would wait to release anything new until after the tour, but that was wrong. Even so, if I had to guess, maybe she will announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version) early next year, or when the next leg of the Eras tour starts, and then it will come out a few months later.

Hannah Carapellotti: I’ve heard some people saying on Twitter, something will be announced in December and released in February. I think that would suck if it’s 1989, because that’s such a summer album. If it’s reputation, I think it would be fine to have it in February. I’m okay with that being a winter album.

Sabriya Imami: When the “Karma” music video came out, people were saying because of the position of her hand and the nail polish on her thumbs — which, I’m aware, makes me sound crazy — that she would have 1989 in August and reputation in February, which is such quick turnaround! On the one hand, I wouldn’t be opposed, because I love, love getting new Taylor Swift albums. But also — how is she physically doing that much? No artist is doing it like her, period. How many albums has she released in the last few years? We’ve gotten … seven albums in what, four years? If she releases albums in August and February, that’s nine albums in less than five years. That’s crazy! I guess we’ll just have to see what she does. She always keeps us on our toes, and no matter how much we guess, we unfortunately end up being wrong. So we’ll just have to be patient, I guess.

