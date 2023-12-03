The Michigan Daily Arts section presents Arts Talks, a series where The Daily Arts writers gather to discuss their opinions on and reactions to the latest and major releases in the arts world.

In this segment of Arts Talks, four Daily Arts writers discuss 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and their thoughts on re-recording albums.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What did you think of the re-recording in general?

Serena Irani, Daily Arts Writer: Overall, I really liked the re-recording. I felt like the sound and the essence of 1989 was truly captured and just love her energy on this record. It was also just really fun to listen to and get a re-recorded version of this album all these years later.

Graciela Batlle Cestero, Daily Arts Writer: I agree, I really like the re-recording. I will say, I think my opinion has changed as I’ve seen what people on social media have to say about the re-recording, but my personal opinion is that it’s really fun.

Kaya Ginsky, Senior Arts Editor: Just echoing a lot of those sentiments, I think what made this re-recording special is that there’s something so youthful and exciting about (getting) to hear it again for the first time.

Rebecca Smith, Daily Arts Writer: Honestly, this has been one of my favorite re-recordings so far. It’s funny because 1989 has never been one of my absolute favorite Taylor Swift albums, but listening to the (re-recorded) songs quite literally transported me back to 2014.

What is your favorite re-recorded song?

SI: My favorite re-recorded song is “I Wish You Would” because I really love that song from the original album, so I loved getting to hear the re-recording of it.

RS: I’ve got to go with “You Are In Love” for this one. I’m very biased, considering that this is one of my favorite songs ever, but it also made me nervous going into the re-recording. I was worried that the production differences between the original and the re-recording would make me not want to listen to it anymore. Thankfully, that is not what happened at all.

GBC: I think my favorite re-recorded songs would have to be “I Know Places” and “Wonderland.” They just have so much passion.

KG: I think the production (fell) flat on a few of the songs that were especially visceral, like “Style,” but I really liked “Wonderland” and “I Know Places.” I think those are two of her best songs ever.

GBC: On the “Style” point, (I agree) that it was a bit underwhelming because the original song was so punchy, but the other re-recorded songs sound really good, so that makes up for it.

What is your favorite vault track?

GBC: These vault tracks weren’t my favorite, but the ones that I like I really like. I think my favorites are the ones that are going the most viral, to be honest. “Now That We Don’t Talk” was my initial favorite, (but) over the course of relistening, “Is It Over Now?” (has become) my favorite. Also, initially I heard “Slut!” and I did not like it, but I’ve been really getting into it (recently).

KG: As soon as I listened to (the vault tracks), I knew they would be some of my favorite Taylor Swift songs yet. It was really exciting to get new music that I’m going to consistently listen to. Honestly, I think all the vault tracks are solid. I would say my favorite is probably “Is It Over Now?” I’ve listened to it every single day.

SI: My favorites were probably “Say Don’t Go” and “Suburban Legends.” “Say Don’t Go” felt like a classic 1989 song to me. It had all the right energy and vibes to it. “Suburban Legends,” too — it had a little bit of a Bleachers sound, and I could sense the Jack Antonoff production. “Now That We Don’t Talk” also had a very Bleachers sound.

RS: My favorite vault track is definitely “Now That We Don’t Talk.” I just love the way Taylor always writes songs that essentially anyone can relate to in some way. Whether it’s your most recent breakup, an estranged family member or your ex-best friend, this song has a lyric for you, which I think is awesome.

GBC: A lot of people on TikTok were saying that these vault tracks sounded very Midnights, which I kind of agree with.

KG: With the whole Midnights (vibe), there’s going to be a lot of connections because (both are) bold pop albums. I think that “Slut!” is weirdly a Lover song, though. One thing I was really thinking as I was listening to the vault (songs was that) there were no features. I was kind of disappointed. I had been looking for easter eggs all week.

GBC: Something that was ironic for me was that she had so many features on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and none on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), since Speak Now was kind of like “her” album since she wrote it by herself. I expected no features on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and a ton of features on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just because it’s a huge pop album.

KG: I didn’t fully believe it, but I kind of had my hopes up that Harry Styles would (have been featured).

SI: Honestly, I didn’t think about it until you guys mentioned it, but literally all the other re-recordings have had collaborations on the vault tracks. I don’t know why she decided not to do that for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

What did you think of the promotion for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

KG: I feel like she didn’t promote it. On the very surface level, it felt like 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was coming out and everyone built up their own expectations around it. (I do think) she’s (in her) “all-American pop star” (era) right now in a way that she hasn’t been since 2014. I guess I was just ready for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) because Taylor Swift seemed ready.

GBC: For 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she did do the Instagram vault teaser post.

KG: Yeah, I feel like that video wasn’t especially memorable.

GBC: I feel like for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) it was so memorable. I was literally in my high school cafeteria trying to decode it with my friends. It might have been just me being unmotivated for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault, but it did feel different. I do feel like 1989 (Taylor’s Version) had a bit more promotion than Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). I hope the excitement comes back for the last two re-recordings.

RS: In comparison to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), I was a bit underwhelmed by the promotion for the past two re-recordings. However, as fans, I think it’s important to remember that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) came out in totally different time periods for Taylor. She wasn’t on tour or in another country when these albums came out. In fact, she was kind of emerging from her isolation from the world during the pandemic.

KG: I think with the Eras Tour especially she’s been kind of just promoting herself, so 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was a bit secondary, almost.

SI: With the initial wave of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), I feel like she was putting in more effort because it was still a new thing, so she was doing all the press and promotion. By the time she made it to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), she was coming off of the release of Midnights and the Eras Tour was happening, so there was just a lot going on and not a lot of focus on the re-recording. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) kind of suffered from the same thing in my opinion.

KG: I feel like it was (easier) to get excited about the re-recording if you were (an original) 1989 fan.

What do you think is coming next?

KG: I think reputation is coming next. I’ve also heard people say that Taylor Swift just won’t happen, and I feel like that would just be a bizarre move. It would be really cool to (re-record it), especially if she did it last.

GBC: I remember when Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were the only re-recordings that had come out and there were still hypotheses about what her next tour would look like. I kept saying that I needed her to release Taylor Swift last so she can go on the “Taylor Swift Tour.” I do think Taylor Swift will be the last re-recording, but recently I’ve just been thinking that she just won’t re-record it, which would make me really sad.

RS: reputation (Taylor’s Version) is one of the re-recordings I have been the most excited for because I think hearing an older Taylor sing some of the more intense songs will be pretty much life-changing.

SI: I think not re-recording Taylor Swift would be really upsetting. It’s a really solid album, and it didn’t get as much love in the Eras Tour. I am curious, how do you guys think the timeline will play out? Like, how much time will pass in between the next releases, do you think? I anticipated that by the end of 2024, all of the re-recordings would be out.

GBC: I did too, but now I don’t know. I feel like Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were pretty spread out and they each had their own time to shine. I expected it to be like that for the rest of the re-recordings, but she’s very much treated Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as the middle children of the re-recordings. I’m unsure how fast she’ll keep churning them out. I did see that the S on Taylor Swift’s website looks like a snake, so I feel like reputation is next.

KG: I don’t understand how she does it. She’s on tour. Like, what’s the timeline? Do you think she’s already recorded reputation and Taylor Swift?

SI: I was wondering that, too. I felt like the turnaround was so quick for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), so she either had to have been working on them at the same time or had recorded some ahead and it got mixed and produced later. They’re being released so quickly. There’s no way that she’s finishing each project and then starting the next one (directly after).

GBC: I feel like she probably recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) before going on the Eras Tour. (The release of) reputation and Taylor Swift are probably going to depend on whether or not she re-recorded them already.

SI: It’s all just speculation, of course, like when the albums got recorded. But it’s interesting how that might have influenced the re-recording process. I wonder if any of the intake of the fan reception and the hype around the initial re-recordings changed the way she approached the vault tracks and which songs she decided to re-record for these more recent ones. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) just sounded so Midnights to me that I wonder if it got re-recorded near that timeline.

KG: I feel like both her producers and her (own) sound have evolved, so you can’t go back in time and replicate it exactly. Even her voice has changed.

Did 1989 (Taylor’s Version) change your album ranking?

SI: The re-recording did not change my album ranking. 1989 is still a top-three album for me, and I still really love it. The re-recording didn’t really change my perspective on it at all; the vault tracks just added to the fun.

GBC: I don’t really have an album ranking. folklore, Red (Taylor’s Version), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Lover are kind of static at the top for me. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has just always kind of been in the middle of my ranking, and I do think that the re-recording left it there.

KG: I agree. I have sort of a ranking that (changes) based on what I’m listening to at the moment. I would say 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is around the top four. It has a few of my favorite Taylor Swift songs keeping it there, but I also don’t love some of the songs. It’s a very hit-or-miss album when I’m playing it on shuffle. I think the vault tracks added three or four songs that I feel amazing about, but I don’t think it changed my ranking.

RS: Personally, it takes months upon months of listening for my ranking to change, so not yet, but Red (Taylor’s Version) managed to inch its way up (my) ranking because of the re-recording, so I’m thinking that with time, this album will eventually do the same. Nothing is ever knocking Speak Now out of that top spot, though.

Senior Arts Editor Kaya Ginsky and Daily Arts Writers Serena Irani, Graciela Batlle Cestero and Rebecca Smith