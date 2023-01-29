Ani DiFranco was an exceptionally brazen 19-year-old when she stepped defiantly into the music scene, shaved head and all, hellbent on confronting the patriarchal music monoliths and conservative cultures. In her career, she has created over 20 albums, a record label (Righteous Babe Records), a novel and much more — she moves with a sense of urgency, persisting to the bitter end.

Hearing DiFranco speak is like observing years of wisdom and learning, progress and regression. From her earthy-toned study in her New Orleans home, DiFranco allowed me to bear witness.

For a career so arduous and extensive, her motive must be powerful. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, DiFranco described her driving force as the ethereal feeling of songwriting.

“Just getting stuff out of my body,” DiFranco said. “Getting out all of these things that I’m feeling … Songwriting — making songs and singing them — is my process for coming to terms with what’s happening.”

As the years pass, DiFranco has allowed other elements to enter the room, to drive her ever forward; she described a “subconscious awareness” of the impact her art makes on others.

“Lo and behold, in trying to set my own self free it worked for other people. Vicariously they can be set free by it,” DiFranco said.

With that growing awareness of the journey that her songs take through the world comes a greater need for forethought and care, DiFranco said.

“Where in the beginning, I expressed myself in a more unfiltered way, now I think I am more intentional with where I stand when I am expressing myself and all the different ways that (art) could land with people,” DiFranco said.

Not to say that DiFranco has ever or will ever change herself in order to cater to the world or conform to the status quo; rather, she chooses to bear herself with careful consideration of the lived experiences around her. But bearing yourself to the world can be an exhausting endeavor — vulnerable and naked, open to perception and scrutiny.

“There is so much to weather along the way when you open yourself up to being perceived, even pre-judgment, being defined by other people’s eyeballs,” DiFranco said. “There’s so much that you have to incorporate in terms of what other people think in terms of everything that you have offered.”

Despite this strenuous effort of seeing and being seen, DiFranco chooses to get up each morning and press forward, fighting against the music moguls and conservative cultures. When asked what made it all worth it, DiFranco answered: “That moment where you connect so thoroughly with the person right in front of you with a song in between you, that was everything to me. And I had that from the beginning, so I knew I didn’t need a record company or an established entity to have that.”

The experience of performing live music, creating a circuit of “knowing” shared between artist and audience, is what has made everything worth it for her. DiFranco described wanting to turn up the audience on her live recordings (released on her own radio station Righteous Babe Radio) so that everyone can hear the beautiful little utterances and exchanges of energy. “There’s something about the way they responded in just that moment,” DiFranco said. “It’s like (they’re saying) ‘I know you too, I know you too.’”

DiFranco is the mother of DIY music. She established her own record label, Righteous Babe Records, in 1989 and was one of the first artists to do so.

“The blurry old dudes in the suits in the background didn’t really have meaning in my world,” DiFranco said. “To connect my horse to their cart … hardly made sense to me. Everything I want and everything I care about is right here with me.” The counterculture movement that she found herself a part of required absolute authenticity, and any association with this “overstory” would have been detrimental and exploitative.

DiFranco told The Michigan Daily she didn’t view this culture creation as intentional.

“When I was young, I had my own culture. It was a counterculture,” DiFranco said. “I was not who I was supposed to be, I was not saying the stuff I was supposed to say, I was not living or looking or abiding by the rules. And to me, that world was real and awesome and way cooler than the overstory.”

It was a culture where she could do what she wanted: wear her desired clothes, speak loudly and even shave her head, an act that endeared her to the culture. Throughout her career, she has fought fiercely against the patriarchy, capitalism, the military-industrial complex, systemic white supremacy, heteronormativity, environmental destruction and economic oppression — that fight is imbued into every form of art she produces.

This coming March, DiFranco plans to release a children’s book, “The Knowing,” which invites young readers to ponder the distinction between performed and prescribed identity, as well as the inner light of being that is more central to our understandings of self.

“(Identity brings) more young diverse people, thank goodness, into office. We are speaking to how many experiences, ways to be and perspectives there are in this one family that we call America.”

DiFranco described it as a beautiful and essential part of our lived experiences as human beings.

“Identity has become this sort of cross to bear for young people — it’s a job to do all day long; you have to perform it,” DiFranco said. “It’s not as oppressive as the dominant culture defining the way to be or the way to matter, but certainly, there is a lot of weight being placed upon young people.”

DiFranco added that identity can act as a sort of double-edged sword.

“This thing that we’ve used as a tool for liberation has almost become a sort of cage in of itself.” To her, “The Knowing” is an affirmation of “that experience of being a being, connecting with other beings of light no matter the uniform, make and model.” She said that “all of those (aspects of identity) have meaning and beauty, but there is more to you.”

DiFranco hopes “that young people especially glean a sense of possibility,” that they learn “underneath this is something more” and that it’s okay to wake up one morning and say, “Maybe I’m just nothing today, maybe I am just me.”

