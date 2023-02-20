Returning live after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Ann Arbor’s 46th Folk Festival was filled with eclectic acts headlined by feminist icon Ani DiFranco. Hill Auditorium was packed floor to ceiling with crowds of people, young and old, suspended in anticipation of the moment DiFranco would grace the stage. And we certainly waited for hours — it was nearly 10:30 p.m. when it was time for the final act, and the crowd was clearly antsy despite the abundance of talent that they had witnessed throughout the night. Although this restlessness seeped into the crowd, DiFranco managed to deftly call us back to the fold as we experienced the connective power of music together.

DiFranco’s accompaniment was simple and stripped down: only a drum kit, upright bass and the occasional tinkering of the keys assisted her and the acoustic guitar she had in hand. DiFranco played mostly newer songs from 2021’s Revolutionary Love — for which she offered the audience a quiet “sorry,” mumbled into the mic. And despite the doubts DiFranco may have held about playing these tracks, the audience hung on each passing note and syllable for the entirety of the time DiFranco held the stage. Songs like “Do or Die” and “Grey” filled up the room — in quieter moments pulling us into an attentive silence and in louder moments inviting us to share in the song with her. Favorites like “’Tis of Thee” and “In or Out” brought an audience so diverse into a communion, humming the melody or singing the lyrics.

And the audience was really quite different from any other I have been a part of — all walks of life, every make and model, were present in the room that night. Despite the diversity of the audience, DiFranco managed to make us one living, breathing entity, if only for a minute, stitched together by melody and harmony. It speaks to the uniting power that DiFranco wields. From the very beginning of her career, she has been a powerful force to be reckoned with and, as if frozen in time, decades later she remains the same — still maintaining all of her revolutionary power. By the poetic force of her lyricism, DiFranco’s music strips you of all that you are wrapped up with: all aspects of your identity that might otherwise isolate or separate you seem to dissolve. She is able to know you for what you truly are and lend you a bit of her power with each word she utters.

After a very brief set, DiFranco ran back onstage with every Folk Fest artist in tow to partake in the final song of the night: Woody Guthrie’s “All You Fascists Bound to Lose.” Shuffling to and fro on stage, dancing in a kickline and shouting to the rafters, The artists managed to breathe new life into a song from the ’40s and make these final moments the most memorable of the night. By the end of the song, she had the entire audience participating with her in an act of political defiance — a very fitting ending to the night, if you ask me.

