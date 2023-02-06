The platitude that chides those who judge books by their covers is still somehow one of the most pervasive and lasting remarks in regard to the art criticism discourse. The idea that visage often offers an incomplete or even deceitful representation of the piece that underlies it, has seemingly never been presented as a claim but always as a truism. Nevertheless, when I come across its usage in daily life, it’s more regularly met with the typical eye roll or even scoff. It’s unclear what allows us to maintain the superposition of both accepting art’s nature as a duplicitous entity and taking offense to its mention in a public setting, except that we do it frequently and often without conscious recognition of it. This article will take a similar approach, acknowledging the inevitable need to disassociate the true content of a piece of music from the expressionistic cover art packaging that surrounds it, while also suggesting the opportunity to envision them as ultimately part of a larger artistic statement. In other words, let’s get judging!

It Still Moves by My Morning Jacket – The “objectively ugly but somehow subjectively perfect” cover

If I were to show someone this image, not knowing the context of the music, I imagine I would get a lot of unnerved, dissatisfied looks — and they wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. There’s something about the way the lighting on the bear contrasts with the natural lighting within the space — the fact there is a random taxidermied bear in the first place (covered in streamers no less) — that creates such an uncanny feeling. It all screams of an editor getting way too gung-ho on photoshop. The real shame of it is the fact that the mirrored attic space that appears to be the background would probably look mystifying and alluring on its own. Yet, when paired with the rustic, whimsical, vaguely alt-country sensibility of the record, it works. That uncanniness reveals itself to be a self-aware mischief that comes from the southern ambiguity that is born out of the band’s home state of Kentucky. Another layer of ambiguity results from the time period this came from. Indie rock during the early ’00s was a dubious era where anything and everything was fair game and playful experimentation was highly encouraged, meaning bizarre and cryptic images like this one could exist alongside more polished ones in the artistic canon with no problem.

BABY G.O.A.T. by Kevo Muney – The “completely supersedes the music” cover

For the sake of journalistic integrity, I listened to this album in its entirety, and I can definitively say that you do not need to in order to get a return on investment. This is the kind of album art that perfectly toes the line between utter masterpiece and complete travesty. At the very least, one can agree that it leaves the observer with more questions than answers. For example, are we to assume that the fully formed human being birthed is in fact the titular Kevo Muney? Is the goat behind the mother goat supposed to be the father or one of the doctors? In any case, why are they smiling like that? The doctor that is assisting in labor has human hands, so does this mean they are giving birth in a human hospital? If one is to assume this universe has semi-anthropomorphic goats, why aren’t they at a goat hospital? Unfortunately, Kevo Muney doesn’t provide any of the answers to these questions in this 27-minute conceptual exploration of redemption and greatness. If anything, BABY G.O.A.T. is meant to have us marvel; whether it’s in wonderment or horror is solely up to us.

R Plus Seven by Oneohtrix Point Never – The “repurposed acclaim stealer” cover

For anybody that pays attention to music message boards and Twitter, this image might be familiar. This is the album cover for the critically acclaimed sixth studio album by experimental electronic artist Oneohtrix Point Never (real name Daniel Lopatin) entitled R Plus Seven. It’s hard to say whether the album itself or the art influenced the cultish virality of the image. In the case of the former, R Plus Seven comes about as close to achieving pure musical abstraction as anything else ever has. Directly inspired by the innate ability to achieve both a familiar domesticity and alien architecture within music, Lopatin creates a xenogenesis from these inspirations that somehow further stations it within the custody of esotericism. Each track seems oriented toward seeing itself as an object, becoming almost tactile in the process. No doubt Lopatin was aware of this, given that he titled one of the tracks “Still Life.” All this to say that the contents of the album were enough on their own to establish a cult following. Disregarding the music, there is something eye-catching about the album art alone. The space itself is highly minimalistic — entirely composed of lines and gradients — and creates a sense of deeply-affecting isolation that is only furthered by the lone subject of the image. The still, yellow block staring out the window (in hope? longing? anticipation?) lives in the realm of iconography. This can mean only one thing: perfect meme material. In either case, one thing is certain: This is not an original image. It actually comes from Georges Schwizgebel’s 1982 short film “Le Ravissement de Frank N. Stein”; Yet, most people are unaware of this fact. R Plus Seven wins out.

The list of album cover archetypes goes on endlessly. There are good covers for bad albums, bad covers for good ones, ones that seem entirely separated from the music and some that can’t be separated at all. In every instance, the attempt to marry the audio and visual is present, but the effect of this marriage carries an individuality.

