Detroit’s Mac Saturn is best known for its explosive rock ‘n’ roll shows, filled with ’70s rock mystique and flair. The six-piece is made up of frontman Carson Macc, drummer Angelo Coppola, guitarists Mike Moody and Nick Barone, bassist Jive Moses and pianist Evan Mercer on the keys. Mac Saturn became a staple of the Michigan music scene in 2020 and has since released 2022 single “Diamonds,” funk rock EP Until the Money Runs Out and “Plain Clothes Gentleman (Live)” — an electrifying start to a promising career.

Mac Saturn’s work is filled with deep nuance, with influences as authentic as their sound — gritty rock ‘n’ roll wed with intense groove and soul. Born in Motown, Mac Saturn has a unique musical perspective that it offers to its listeners in troves. Mac Saturn uses the stage as a pulpit, marrying the genuine spirit of rock ‘n’ roll to extravagant performances and personas, just like the greats before them. Their authenticity is blindingly apparent in performance, conversation and musical prowess. A bona fide band in the rock-revival scene, Mac Saturn is an undeniable amalgamation of the past, present and future of rock ‘n’ roll music.

In a Zoom interview with The Michigan Daily, Mac Saturn gave us an unfiltered look at their genre-bending style and rock ‘n’ roll glamor.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

The Michigan Daily: To begin, how did Mac Saturn start?

Carson Macc: This iteration of the band came together about two years ago, and right when we all came together for the first time, we realized that this was it. It was pretty much history from the first jam.

TMD: Your sound has such nuance to it. If you had to place yourself among the genres, how would you describe your sound?

Nick Barone: It’s a very healthy spread of taste across the whole band, which is really helpful because nothing ever seems to get stale or boring when making music. Everybody has each other’s blindspots covered taste-wise.

CM: It’s rock ‘n’ roll that you can dance to. Rock ‘n’ roll that you can just let yourself go with. Nothing too head-bangy but there’s something still really gritty about what we are doing. At our shows you can let loose, have a good time and dance the entire time. When you hear one of our songs, you start to break a sweat.

NB: At the same time, it’s not all about being a rock band. We use our rock ‘n’ roll show to create the experience we want people to have when they come to see us, but at the same time we want it to be accessible to a point where you don’t have to be seeing it live to love it.

It’s all about the subtle subcontext of everything that goes into making the music and that’s how we get people on the hook. We want to make honest songs that get people in the door to see us live. Once they see a show, it’s kind of a done deal.

TMD: You guys are among bands that have been placed within a rock revival, like Greta Van Fleet for instance. Do you find that you are having to defend yourself or your music against the older rock purist crowds or do you find them to be pretty welcoming?

Mike Moody: When we were on the road with Dirty Honey, they had a lot of passionate rock ‘n’ rollers in their audience. There were lots of young people as well, but it was mostly old heads who had been going to rock shows since the ’70s, and for those of them that tip their hats to us obviously meant a lot. I mean they’ve seen Led Zeppelin and Van Halen or whatever the hell, so it’s really cool because that’s the real deal — the bands that we love too.

At the end of the day, not everybody is going to love it, but the people that have shown love to us have said some really nice words about us being authentic and honest.

NB: A lot of that skepticism coming from the old heads comes from whether or not you have proven yourselves yet — respect has to be earned — and it has a sort of gatekeeping nature to it, but you really do have to go out and earn your stripes.

CM: And at the end of the day bringing people together is what it’s all about. I think we’re breaking down some mental barriers that people have with music.

Evan Mercer: Another big part of our sound, speaking to the rock revival thing, is that we do have a lot of older influences but we also look very much to the future as well. It’s all about trying to bridge that gap and bring those things together.

NB: The future is a big motivation for us. We want to be able to listen to our records 10 years down the road and still think it kicks ass. We really are trying to be as forward-thinking as possible in the songwriting and production.

TMD: What is it like showing up to new cities where your shows sell out almost immediately, and the audience knows every song word for word?

MM: It almost feels like we’re in the Beatles.

AC: It really puts everything into perspective, going to places we’ve never been where we don’t know anybody and having our audiences know all the words. It’s something that none of us have ever experienced before. It’s just crazy.

TMD: Something that I think is really special about your live performances is the energy and rock mystique that you bring to the stage. From where does that love of performance come? Do you ever feel burnt out from that?

CM: It comes from what we’re listening to or watching. I went through a phase where I was discovering a lot of Prince’s work that I hadn’t seen before and that affects my performing in the same way that Steely Dan affects the guitar players, or Angie listening to a KISS live record will affect his drumming. We bring our personalities as well as our influences to the stage. We all use the show to experiment.

Being on the stage is one of the biggest thrills for any musician. It’s like doing a whole Shakespeare thing in like 30 minutes.

AC: This generation is so lucky that we get to go on YouTube and watch any band we’ve ever loved play their best live performances. I’ve been studying every band I love and how they perform since YouTube started, and can’t help but bring that to the stage.

MM: It’s always honest energy without burnout because we are each other’s best friends. If there are 5,000 people out there or just six people in Saskatoon, we’re gonna get on that stage and boogie with each other. We are so lucky that we get to do this every night, and that energy fuels us rather than burns us out.

NB: That’s the most rock band thing about us — not the clothes or the music or even the attitude. You always have that bond to fall back on if you’re doing (music) for the right reasons.

TMD: Where do you hope that this is all heading?

CM: We just want to get away with this one more year.

AC: We wanna be the biggest band in the world. And I’ve been saying that since day one of getting together.

NB: I think realistically, we’d settle for the in-between of those two. We’ll shoot for the stars, but already, we can’t believe that we get to do this at this level. From here, we’re gonna keep busting ass and working hard, getting into as many cities as we can and making albums that we can love years into the future.

Catch Mac Saturn at the Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1 or elsewhere on their headlining tour this spring.

