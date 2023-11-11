Amigo The Devil’s St. Andrew’s show was certainly an experience. Amigo, whose real name is Danny Kiranos, is a Texas musician who claims that he started his musical career by sneaking into festivals and playing banjo in the bathrooms for anyone who would bother to listen. From this not-technically-illegal strategy, Amigo gained the attention of a handful of fans. He began producing music in the early 2010s and transitioned to playing in real venues. Amigo’s work primarily combines grotesque subject matter and hillbilly-type instrumentals with a post-hardcore edge. This unlikely amalgamation has proven effective, and Amigo has shown an impressive ability to appeal to punk fans, metalheads and folk lovers alike. With song titles like “Dahmer Does a Hollywood,” “Hungover in Jonestown” and “I Hope Your Husband Dies,” Amigo has amassed a morbidly-curious group of fans that embrace his absurdist mentality.

Amigo The Devil began a U.S. tour promoting his new album, Yours Until the War is Over, coming out early next year. Accompanying him at his Oct. 16 performance at Detroit’s St. Andrew’s Hall was Nate Bergman and Tejon Street Corner Thieves. Both acts embrace a similar worldview as Amigo, full of nihilism and indulgence. These intricate and delicate perspectives are expressed through an approachable modern folk medium, feeling like casual music, while delving into emotionally charged topics.

Nate Bergman is an East Coast soul artist whose writing explores the emotional pitfalls in his life and attempts to build a community emphasizing honesty and genuineness among his listeners. Performing alone is always an intimidating experience, but coupling that with songs detailing failed relationships and the lowest moments throughout your life, all while still trying to entertain a rapidly devolving crowd, sounds like an anxiety-inducing nightmare for most. Bergman, however, was able to capture the attention of a crowd more concerned with drinking than listening to anyone who wasn’t the headliner — an impressive feat. While Bergman’s set often strayed close to becoming a sort of musical sermon, calling himself a sinner and thanking god, his focus on working-class themes and an anarchist tone kept his set relevant for the St. Andrew’s crowd. Bergman created a short but significant connection with the audience through his storytelling and optimistic perspective on a life that could otherwise easily be framed as a tragedy.

As Bergman left the stage, Tejon Street Corner Thieves tripled the stage presence with an upright bass player, banjo lead and guitarist attempting stand-up comedy. The Thieves pivoted from Bergman’s emotionally vulnerable set to an overindulgent celebration filled with banjo riffs and mumbled stories about whiskey and existential adventures. The Thieves brought a more palpable energy to the venue, keeping the audience occupied with near-constant jokes and folk dancing. There was very little tonal exploration or deviation, but still, Tejon Street Corner Thieves were a perfect comedic antonym to prelude Amigo’s gut-wrenching honesty.

Traditionally, listening to Amigo The Devil is a lonely experience, a feeling exemplified by Amigo’s isolated voice and bleak subject matters. Amigo embraced this phenomenon last year when he performed completely alone at smaller venues to dedicated fans. On this tour, however, Amigo was backed by an entire band, elevating his music to a commanding presence and energizing his serious, slow discography. The band’s appearance recontextualized many songs originally written to express grief or uneasiness, transforming them into a communal experience of revelation for the audience. Still, Amigo employed a more somber tone when needed, playing several of his more delicate songs solo. This performance choice intensified the music’s feeling of desolation, encouraging the audience to reconsider their past interpretations of his music. The nature of Amigo’s music is to be enjoyed alone and by alternating between tones of comradery and isolation throughout the live performance, he demonstrated the cyclical nature of living with a fear of loneliness.

Amigo balanced his audience engagement and playing time without boring the crowd. He shared a handful of personal stories between songs, projecting an image of vulnerable humanity. Amigo made his philosophy clear: Life is dirty and chaotic, fear of the unknown motivates humans to make selfish decisions and being a person means making mistakes constantly. But still, within all this pessimism, Amigo acknowledges that kindness is one of the few variables we can control and freely distribute.

