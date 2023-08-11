The protracted, grandiose album rollout is all the rage nowadays among music’s biggest names, but that’s not to say there aren’t some risks associated with the decision. With the ever-shrinking attention span of the average listener, artists hazard losing the public’s attention with antics instead of music. This is the precipice on which Travis Scott teetered after the release of his fourth studio album Utopia’s meticulously sculpted cherry on top, a concert at the Pyramids of Giza, was canceled less than 48 hours before showtime. The entire rollout event had been carefully planned, hinting at collaborators with a pro-wrestling-style briefcase making appearances in the possession of artists like Bad Bunny, the Weeknd and SZA, among other stars. Travis Scott, who rose to international superstardom as the patron saint of a new generation of moshing teenagers, is still fighting his reputation as more of a showman than a musical auteur. One had to expect this Donda-esque premiere concert would serve as more evidence to the latter, but “production issues” led to Live Nation Middle East determining the set could not be constructed in the Egyptian desert.

It’s been a long time since Scott has released a solo album, if his fans haven’t made it clear. While he’s always been a fairly noncontroversial figure, the last five years have seen some turmoil in the Houston-born rapper’s life, from his split with the mother of his children, Kylie Jenner, early this year to the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in 2021, which resulted in ten lives lost. Just a month ago, a grand jury declined to indict him in relation to the latter incident. The saga plays into themes of guilt and moving on that persist throughout Utopia, which rises above its discombobulated rollout to become Scott’s minimalist masterpiece.

Seemingly lost in the media firestorm surrounding Utopia’s release was the music itself, which features Scott expanding upon existing aspects of his sound while experimenting with a palate of industrial, electronic effects. Scott enlists ex-Daft Punk helmet-wearer Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to help Mike Dean with the floor-shaking, Goodie Mob-interpolating drumbeat of “Modern Jam,” on which fellow Texan Teezo Touchdown delivers one of the album’s standout guest verses. This track’s instrumental is actually the beat from the demo of “I am a God” by one Kanye West, who has his hands all over the album’s excellent, stripped-down production (and who Scott troublingly expresses solidarity with elsewhere on the album). West is credited as a producer on “Thank God,” and its spiritual successor, Donda throwaway “God’s Country,” where he looks to the divine for assistance in confronting his demons and resolves himself to live his best life going forward — both for himself and for his daughter (who throws in an ad-lib during his third verse).

The sonic profile of the album is legitimately unique, even if the subject matter is not. Music fans who were quick to call the album Scott’s Yeezus (just as they did A$AP Rocky’s Testing and Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red) make it sound much more derivative than it actually is, and despite clear inspiration, there are several truly singular Travis Scott moments throughout the dense 19-track, 76-minute runtime.

Among these is the boisterous (and obligatory) Drake collaboration “Meltdown,” on which Drake might diss Childish Gambino using a raspy whisper-flow that you’ll hear in nightclubs, frats and high school weight rooms for months to come. The beat progresses well through its metamorphosis (you knew there was going to be a beat switch), and plays out like a more industrial “SICKO MODE”. Scott also shows the young whippersnappers what’s up on rage-rap foray “FEIN,” a genre that he has been credited as an early influence of. The big reveal of the whole album, hidden in the second verse, is Playboi Carti’s new voice, no longer baby-pitched, but still masterfully innovative.

It seems the ethos of the whole album is to try to do the same thing differently. As opposed to taking a complete left turn, as Lil Yachty did with Let’s Start Here, Scott elects to push his existing sound into new genres and niches, embracing proteges as well as longtime collaborators. Where ASTROWORLD incorporates sky-high hooks, catchy horn loops, and plucky guitar, Utopia opts for glitchy-sounding drums, ominous background noise and a general air of expensive-sounding industrial minimalism. Dean and his extensive library of synths help to fill white space on the album, and while euphonious at surface level, they often feel like tack-ons where they are. While a lack of evolution of subject matter prevents Scott from truly taking the next step as an artist, Utopia is an entertaining listen that will influence many young mainstream rap fans to expand their palates.

