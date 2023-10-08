Disclaimer: The author of this piece was previously attended the same school as the artists from Quarters of Chance. He never had a personal relationship with them that would indicate a conflict of interest.

Three bands. Fourteen white boys. One Thursday night: Sept. 21, at The Blind Pig.

I was not upset by the uniformity of Thursday’s performers. It made my job easier. Each of the bands played within the genres of rock and indie rock; all band members wore casual outfits without much flair. They each looked like a stereotypical good-looking-white-guy-playing-instrument.

It felt like a perfectly controlled experiment. All I had to do was listen to the results.

What openers are for

The night kicked off with Luna Pier, Ann Arbor’s co-op-adjacent party band with frequent gigs and such hits as “Jewish Cowboy,” an original with lyrics, “I don’t eat no pork and beans, but I drink whiskey just the same.” It is a cheeky tune from an altogether charming group with solid instrumentation and a comfortable stage presence. Post-performance, they hung around the bar in the back as the show went on.

The Never Ending Fall was next.

Best known for their hit TikTok series “Can it Kirkland?” — where band members try to differentiate name-brand alcohol from its Costco counterparts — NEF’s talents do extend beyond the scrolling screen. Fronted by guitarist and lead singer Jack Miller, NEF performed a clean, energetic set for a well-sized audience at The Blind Pig Thursday night. But where the instrumentals offered a tight rhythm and inspired solos, Miller’s vocals felt static and undersold. I was left wanting more.

I guess that’s what openers are for.

What makes a headliner

“Q-O-C! Q-O-C!” the crowd chanted as the lights went down and the headliner, Quarters of Change, peeked out from behind the open stage door.

They started with a slow guitar swell and ballad vocals. Frontman Ben Roter wore dark sunglasses and a soft, moody expression. He didn’t address the crowd.

What set QOC apart was its dynamics.

QOC’s sound centers around drummer Attila Anrather. Throughout the show, band members turned back to Anrather for cues and made way for his solos. His complex rhythms added flavor to an otherwise casual instrumentation. More than anything, Anrather’s beat switches created story arcs within the songs. “T Love” moved from a smooth indie cruiser to a thrashing rock jam with the swing of the sticks, aided by Roter’s pendulum-toned vocals.

But QOC also boasted a dynamic performance.

A few songs in, Roter dropped the glasses and shrugged off the faux-malaise, smiling and bantering with the crowd. The early ballads were gone. The energy was rising. Lead guitarist Jasper Harris led the line in their hit song, “Kiwi,” as Roter belted, “I’m lonely / Now I’m not.”

And songs always sound better when the crowd sings along.

