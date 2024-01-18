Compared to many of the genre’s biggest names, like, say, Drake or 2016 XXL Freshman classmates Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty, rap megastar 21 Savage does not seem to possess an especially charismatic public personality. Often quiet and reserved off the mic, these qualities are reflected in his muted, yet sinister street raps. He tends to stay out of the headlines, other than a celebrity relationship or two and the controversy surrounding his immigration status in the United States. Heavily memed on social media, his family’s emigration to Atlanta from London when he was 7 is not treated as a laughing matter on 21’s third studio album, american dream.

Opening with a testimony from 21’s mother on why she brought her children to America, the album chronicles the best and worst that our country has to offer. It provides a two-sided view of the American Dream through a child of inner-city Atlanta, destined to bring his family out of poverty through the “curse of excellence” that often dictates social mobility in America’s poorest communities, referring to the two options most kids who grow up in them have: to be outstanding in some way or to further perpetuate the cycle of poverty. For the most part, the album stays true to this theme of the dichotomy between the struggles and tribulations of emigration (primarily reflections on 21’s life hustling in East Atlanta) and the wealth and fame that America gave him the opportunity to gain.

21’s tough-guy facade rarely cracks, exemplified by the casual nature with which he describes seeing murders and losing friends to violence and the carceral system (“came from rats and roaches / I seen plenty homicides and still kept my focus”), and he’s definitely not above making a little murder music of his own (“redrum”). When the facade fades, though, 21 exhibits vulnerability in talking about the fragility of trust in his upbringing, shows solidarity with incarcerated mentor Young Thug and salutes his fallen friends, hoping his music makes it up to heaven so they can hear it (“letter to my brudda”). 21’s story is impossibly tragic, with the origin of his stage name being an incident that occurred on his 21st birthday in which he was critically wounded and his best friend Johnny was murdered. It’s understandable that the trauma he has experienced would be heavily guarded, so any sort of openness shows the progress 21 has made as he has matured.

The production of american dream is heavily reliant on samples, like the brilliant flip of Brazilian ballad “Serenata do Adeus” on “redrum” and Metro Boomin’s sublime chop of “About Her” from the “Kill Bill: Volume 2” soundtrack on “née-nah.” The latter sees the album’s standout feature, with an inspired Travis Scott dropping clever punchlines while 21 settles into his comfort zone, gun and drug bars galore. Metro shows out as always, with all four of his production credits being album highlights. The 808-driven melody of the beat of “pop ur shit” guarantees a club banger, and Metro pulls a pretty decent Thug verse out of the vault for the feature. While the Burna Boy collaboration “just like me” feels like streaming bait, Metro still makes it sound interesting with a shift from more traditional Afrobeats-style drums to faster trap kits.

In general, most of the collaborators feel like deliberate selections, even if 21’s music lacks the sophistication to use features as artfully as Tyler, the Creator, or as sparingly as Travis Scott might. Doja Cat gives La Flame a run for his money for best feature with her contributions on “n.h.i.e.”, poking fun at 21’s eponymous adlibs with her own (first pioneered by Tierra Whack, as Tierra’s fans were quick to point out on both Genius and X). Since Doja actually raps, her feature sounds within the album’s sonic structure. Failed attempts at R&B-rap crossover hits with Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker sound like the label held the artists in the studio at gunpoint, and the energy put into these uninspired love songs would be better utilized in rapping about something like fatherhood or his current lifestyle, as opposed to tired tropes and decade-old punchlines.

Most importantly for 21 Savage, american dream is good enough that he will get paid handsomely for its commercial success and help him expand his ever-growing portfolio. Maybe on the next album he can rap about real estate investment strategies and attempt to gracefully transition into hip-hop veteran territory as he enters his mid-thirties.

Daily Arts Writer Ryan Brace can be reached at rcbrace@umich.edu.