It’s an understatement to say that Taylor Swift has had a big year. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’s summit to the top of the Billboard 200 helped Swift break the record for most album number ones by a female artist. Her multi-billion dollar “Eras” tour has been ongoing since March and won’t conclude until the fall of next year. Fans who couldn’t get tickets “Taylor-gated” outside football stadiums around the country hoping to hear the concert second-hand, or perhaps they even watched the sport for the first time to catch Swift cheering for the Chiefs. Or maybe they danced in the movie theater to its record-breaking concert film, or started comprehending the rotation of the earth in mysterious, 112-day cycles.

Though Swift has achieved new levels of astronomical fame, it’s worth noting that back in 2014 — when 1989 was first released — her level of fame was still, well, astronomical. In a Rolling Stone profile from that year, perennial-collaborator Jack Antonoff compares having her songs on his hard drive to the possession of Russian secrets. “It’s terrifying,” he admits. Being that famous, your mid-20s are as good a time as any to have a rebirth, and in Swift’s case, a rebirth from country into 1980s-inspired synth-pop, scaled appropriately upward for the 2010s.

As with the rest of Swift’s re-recordings, 1989 is near-exacting in its loyalty to the original. Most tracks are co-produced and engineered by Taylor’s Version standby, Christopher Rowe, who largely maintains the status quo, save for minute updates on certain sonic elements, like the claps on opener “Welcome To New York,” or the high-pitched “Stay” in “All You Had To Do Was …”

Swift’s voice, naturally, has changed too; her smoother and stronger delivery has lifted already strong tracks to new heights. Take “Wonderland,” where Swift uses the imaginary world of Lewis Caroll as a metaphor for a destructive relationship. In 2014, she told the tale with a rushed enthusiasm, trying to catch her breath on a rollercoaster pre-chorus. Now, the lines “Didn’t it all seem new and exciting? / I felt your arms twisting around me” are delivered with the vocal prowess and measured confidence that comes with humility and distance.

Where it works, these subtle changes are welcome, even if it’s a game of Spot the Difference, refreshing last decade’s pop sounds for this one. Other times, it can lead to an uncanny-valley effect, like on “Style,” where the trademark guitar riff gains a disorienting metallic flavor.

Otherwise, “Style” and other singles from the original album remain musical successes. “Out of the Woods,” one of Swift’s first songs with Antonoff, effectively uses ’80s-inspired drum loops to create a sense of running and momentum. Its scream-worthy bridge rightfully breaks open the forest canopy; it’s the sense of wide open spaces, physical and emotional, that makes 1989 the commanding album that it is.

It’s disappointing, then, to reach the five Antonoff-assisted “vault” tracks and find the mega pop sky retrofitted with a low drop ceiling, à la Midnights. No exclamation points are to be found in “‘Slut!,’” which finds Swift leaning into and reclaiming the sexist media attention she has encountered throughout her career. Though the track takes pleasure in defying Swift’s carefully curated image, “Blank Space” accomplishes a similar feminist goal in a much more interesting way.

“Say Don’t Go” falls victim to its long length and lack of iteration; the lyrics dance in metaphors that rarely add to the song’s message. “Now That We Don’t Talk” and “Suburban Legends” face the opposite problem; the former is the shortest track in Swift’s entire discography. The two are remarkably similar in terms of production, steering toward minimalism, and both tracks contain Swift’s trademark specificity. Unfortunately, the storyline of “Legends” doesn’t quite earn its ending, and “We Don’t Talk” doesn’t have much of one at all, concluding on an awkward, sonic cliffhanger.

The final vault track, “Is It Over Now?,” is the most successful, building on the other’s sensibilities and elevating them to a higher grandeur. It also feels the most at home with the original 1989. Minimalist phrases like “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow” carry meaning between rather than within the lines. Verses are less free-wheeling and more controlled. Swift’s delivery is calculated for maximum rhythmic stickiness. Its production is in the same synth-pop style as the rest of the record; glimmers of sound are layered to achieve a nostalgic glaze while Swift recounts and questions what happened in a relationship’s final stages.

It’s Swift approaching her most effective and also her most vindictive: 1989 was a departure from the emotionally charged portrayals found within her first three albums, instead opting for a more nuanced and yearning approach to love (see “Clean” and “I Wish You Would”). “Is It Over Now?” breaks this rule, and accusations like “You search in every maiden’s bed for something greater” fly with a delightful fury.

At the heart of 1989, “New Romantics” best exemplifies the rest of the album’s more mature take on love. It’s the song she used to announce Taylor’s Version back in August, singing over acoustic guitar to thousands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It’s also the track that most directly references the decade she seeks to emulate, referring to the English youth subculture where soaring synth-pop was the standard and maximalist dress was the minimum. Though Swift’s vocals can feel over-produced throughout the new version of the track, she deftly recreates the movement’s confident nonchalance over warm, dancy drum loops.

With a knowingness that has only become more justified with time, Swift belts: “Baby I could build a castle / Out of all the bricks they threw at me.” Staring back at the stadium-sized pop anthems that fill the rows with passionate fans nine years later, it becomes all the more clear: build one, she did.

Daily Arts Contributor Oscar Nollette-Patulski can be reached at noletteo@umich.edu.