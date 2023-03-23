In 2019, bizarro genre-smashing duo 100 gecs, made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, released their debut album 1000 gecs to polarizing reactions. It was a musical shitpost, a gleefully obnoxious mix of crunkcore’s autotuned hellscapes, punkish spirit and instrumentals only distinguishable from the wackiest DistantCry videos by some semblance of tonality. It’s safe to say not everyone feels the same way — the “Money Machine” video gets reposted at least once every couple of months on Twitter to mock it. But the sheer spectacle of it was enough to instantly propel them to niche musical fame, as Spotify launched their “hyperpop” playlist in response to 1000 gecs’ virality.

The nature of the word hyperpop is controversial, given that no one knows what to make of it. Is hyperpop simply a corporate marketing tool, or is it a real genre? What is it supposed to sound like? Is Bladee hyperpop? If anything, the playlist is designed to incite discussion, typically consisting of an assortment of artists who have little in common outside of making electronic-tinged vocal music. As of the time of writing, there are songs from artists ranging from PC Music founder A.G. Cook to Vocaloid sensation Yameii Online.

Despite the discourse, 100 gecs themselves have been noticeably quiet since they released 1000 gecs. Prior to the current album’s rollout, they released a collaborative remix album in 2020, did some separate solo work and embarked on a North American tour in 2021. A string of unknown delays pushed their current album from being released in mid-2022 until now. With 10,000 gecs, 100 gecs is disinterested in associating itself with any specific label, capturing their trek into the recesses of quirky music genres. But the second half of the album falls victim to awkward musical experiments and gimmicks, producing a mixed bag of results.

The album opens with “Dumbest Girl Alive,” which is a cinematic scorcher of an introduction. It’s as chaotic as you’d expect — it opens with the iconic THX deep note, making way for bone-crushing, nu-metal-inspired riffs, which transition again into a bass-heavy trap beat that sounds like “Sicko Mode” if featured on a Punk Goes Pop compilation. Les has the sole verse on this, dropping bars both amusing and absurd about being the “dumbest girl alive” in her characteristic nasal, autotune-inflected vocals. More than anything, it’s the quintessential gecs song — dynamic, musically complex and steeped in layers of irony.

On 10,000 gecs, 100 gecs don’t concern themselves with sticking to anything remotely considered hyperpop. Whether that’s a conscious choice or simply a natural artistic progression, it makes for some zany bangers. They’ve always felt like a natural progression of the bizarre creative experiments of the ‘00s (think Brokencyde but tolerable), so it’s no surprise that they would dip their toes into nu-metal or pop punk. The single “Hollywood Baby” is a great example of this — the fuzzy electric guitars churn systematically, evoking the boundless aspirations of what it means to be famous. But like any pop punk song, nothing is ever entirely optimistic, with the bridge shining light on the other side of this situation, as Les sings, “You’ll never make it in Hollywood, baby.”

Other songs do other eras; “Doritos and Fritos” is a twisted take on DEVO, an assortment of head-pounding, spliced guitars bouncing around your brain that make for the best nightmare you’ve ever experienced. Then there’s “Frog on the Floor,” which is a hilarious take on ska, narrating a story about the title’s namesake. It’s almost too meme-like to enjoy, but the lyrics come off as more endearing than moronic (“Give him some space, and let him do his thing / Make him feel safe, and listen to him sing”). The ribbit samples also help.

These songs feel like blasts from the past, yet are filtered through 100 gecs’ characteristic digital infusions, whether it’s the autotune or random bursts of synthesizers. The modern feel allows more contemporary sounds to fit right alongside them. “757” is probably the only song here that wouldn’t entirely sound out of place on 1000 gecs — the synths are colorful and trippy, acting as the perfect backdrop for an anthem about being high. But more than simply being a recycled song, it also functions as a response to the music inspired by 1000 gecs, sounding closer to digicore songs that gained popularity during the peak of the pandemic.

However, as delightful as these songs are, they all take place during the first half of the album. 10,000 gecs takes a tumble in the second half, where what was fun and brimming with personality becomes somewhat tiring and gimmicky. “One Million Dollars” is a somewhat decent industrial rock song made annoying by the repetition of the text-to-speech “one. million. dollars,” which feels reminiscent of “gecgecgec,” the worst song on 1000 gecs. “The Most Wanted Person In The United States” uses a bassline from dancehall classic “Under Me Sleng Teng,” repurposing it to make it sound sinister and miserable to listen to. The lyrics end up sounding more cringeworthy than goofy, with standouts like “Queen of California, hot like the heat is / Got Anthony Kiedis sucking on my penis.” While it’s not terribly insufferable, it feels like a letdown after the addictive and vibrant first half.

10,000 gecs feels like a natural progression in 100 gecs’ sound. It’s exciting, off-the-wall, hilarious and overflowing with unique sounds. It genuinely feels creative, framing nostalgic sounds in new contexts. There’s been a lot of discourse and thinkpieces over the last year about whether hyperpop is dead. While there isn’t a definite consensus, arguably one of the unifying tenets of anything classified as hyperpop (whether it’s even pop or not) is its ability to induce a “futuristic nostalgia” (no, not the Dua Lipa album). One half of 10,000 gecs triumphs over the other, but it revitalizes classic sounds with digital twists, which feels appropriate for the scene. Even with just a decent album, 10,000 gecs shows that hyperpop isn’t dead … not yet, at least.

Daily Arts Writer Thejas Varma can be reached at thejasv@umich.edu.