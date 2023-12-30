This year was another one for the books. In a year that marked fresh beginnings, the University of Michigan started a new chapter with the inauguration of University President Santa Ono. The new leadership was quickly tested by calls for graduate student employee support and activism addressing sociopolitical issues. The U-M community came together in times of injustice, hardship and tragedy. They embraced one another on the Diag following the mass shooting at Michigan State University. They united in the lobby of the Alexander G. Ruthven Building, demanding University support for Palestinian students. They gathered on the Diag yet again to mourn the Israeli lives lost. They linked arms outside of the President’s House, protesting the University administration’s actions. They spoke out for what they believed in.

The Michigan football team ended 2022 with a devastating loss against TCU at the Fiesta Bowl and let that loss drive the team to its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The group pushed through a myriad of challenges to get there, but even through multiple suspensions of Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing scandal, the team beat Ohio State for the third consecutive year, won its third-straight Big Ten Championship and secured the number one ranking for the first time since 1997.

This year saw excellence across all athletics. The women’s tennis team reached great heights, making it to the NCAA quarterfinals. The men’s lacrosse team made history with their first-ever Big Ten Championship victory. Through adversity, all teams found success.

All year, The Michigan Daily’s photographers and reporters recorded the resilience and spirit of the University and Ann Arbor communities, whether that be locally, across the state or even across the country. We shared the evolving narrative of perseverance and unity both on campus and across the city, reflecting on the past year and all that was accomplished. As you look back at 2023, be sure to check out our Photographers’ Favorites 2023, a project which highlights the incredible work of The Daily’s photographers and their growth throughout the year.

January

Protestors fight for the freedom of Iran on the Diag Jan. 8. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Less than two weeks into the new year, the campus community took to the streets to commemorate the three-year anniversary of flight PS752, which was shot down by the Iranian military in 2020. Student voices joined those of Ann Arbor residents in the brisk January air as they chanted for the freedom and justice of subjugated people in Iran.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and School for Environment and Sustainability professor Kyle Whyte at Rackham Auditorium Jan. 12. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

A surprise visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan governor and the current U.S. secretary of energy, left campus buzzing as U-M administration and city officials teamed up to welcome Harris and Granholm to Ann Arbor to speak about climate activism and environmental justice. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also spoke about the importance of climate change policy at the 2023 State of the State address in Lansing.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) speaks at the State of the State address in Lansing Jan. 25. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

The week after Harris’ visit, campus discussions transitioned to the modern state of American race politics at the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium. A variety of keynote speakers discussed how their experiences — from working in healthcare to playing for the NBA — aligned with the 2023 symposium theme: “(R)evolution: from Segregation to Elevation.”

Sports Analyst and Former NBA player Jalen Rose speaks at the 2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Symposium at Hill Auditorium Jan. 16. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students gather for a snowball fight on the Diag Jan. 25. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

Following a fairly temperate winter, Mother Nature decided to drop a whopping six inches of snow on Ann Arbor in one day, leaving students with no choice but to organize the annual Diag snowball fight — a historied battle that brings together legions of Wolverines armed with nothing more than an infinite number of snowballs and their sheer determination year after year. The snowstorm also left the infamous Diag squirrels fighting their own battle against the cold as an outbreak of mange punctured a series of unwelcome holes in their natural, fuzzy fur coats.

A mange squirrel walks around the Diag. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

A fire breaks out on Maynard Street, burning down Madras Masala and Vape City Jan. 20. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Even if the wintry free-for-all in the Diag left no clear victor, the Michigan men’s basketball team decisively triumphed over Penn State in a memorable game where the Wolverines visibly strengthened their defensive strategy.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin fights for a loose ball in a victory against Penn State Jan. 4. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

The month ended harmoniously with a moving musical concert featuring the Sphinx Orchestra, an organization seeking to promote Black and Latinx performers of classical music in the state of Michigan.

Cellists of the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra play at Hill Auditorium Jan. 29. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

February

The Ann Arbor community gathers on the Diag Feb. 16 for a vigil mourning the lives lost in the Feb. 14 shooting at Michigan State University. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

In many ways, February was a month of collective reflection and mourning as the University of Michigan stood in solidarity with Michigan State University following a mass shooting on MSU’s campus in East Lansing. About 3,000 members of the campus community stood together in silence for a vigil on the Diag to show support for the Spartan community. The solidarity extended to the basketball court, where U-M students stood in the Crisler Center wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Michigan Basketball Stands with MSU” during a home men’s basketball game against the Spartans.

Ahead of Michigan’s basketball game versus Michigan State Feb. 17, fans in the student section hold signs in support of the MSU community after the Feb. 14 campus shooting. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students also came together to honor Sarah Collins Rudolph, the only living survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, during “An Evening for Sarah,” a student-led dance performance.

Performers from across southeast Michigan participate in Black Scholars in Dance’s concert “An Evening for Sarah” to honor Sarah Collins Rudolph, Civil Rights activist and survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing, at the Dance Performance Theatre Feb. 10. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Negotiations started heating up between the Graduate Employees’ Organization and the University as graduate student workers advocated for their demands in their new contract at work-ins and other events during Graduate Labor Visibility Week.

LSA PhD student Garima Panwar, GEO steward, sits and discusses with Romance Languages and Literature PhD student Maria Laura Martinelli, GEO steward, at the Graduate Employees’ Organization event Feb. 6. Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

There were still moments of celebration peppered throughout the month, however. The University of Michigan Museum of Art hosted its second annual Queer Night, inviting queer performers of Color from all over Southeast Michigan to share their talent. The 2023 Queer Night focused on using art and music to highlight the bonds between the LGBTQ+ and the BIPOC communities both on campus and throughout the state of Michigan.

DJ Etta mixes music at UMMA’s Feel Good Queer Night Feb. 10. Ellie Vice/Daily. Buy this photo.

Meanwhile, 2023 marked the 14th annual student-run TEDxUofM speaker conference, which was held at the Power Center and attracted more than 1,000 curious minds of all ages from across the city of Ann Arbor. This year’s theme was “Glitch,” and alumni speakers including Nicole Auerbach, senior writer at The Athletic and alum of The Daily’s Sports section, described moments throughout their lives that seemed like “glitches,” — events that suddenly disrupted their everyday routine in unexpected ways.

Nicole Auerbach speaks at TedXUofM 2023: Glitch Feb. 17. Caleb Rosenblum/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Michigan women’s gymnastics team dominated in February with an impressive showing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers while forging its path to become the 2023 Big Ten champions for the eighth time in 10 years the following month.

Junior Nicoletta Koulos performs her beam routine at Crisler Center Feb. 10. Alyssa Mulligan/Daily. Buy this photo.

The men’s hockey team faced-off in a highly competitive outdoor rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. After several nail-biting, emotional moments on the ice, the Wolverines had a few slip ups, handing the victory to their rivals in scarlet and gray.

Sophomore Ethan Edwards walks off the ice after Michigan’s loss to Ohio State in Faceoff at the Lake Feb. 18. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

A Michigan band member performs at the Michigan women’s basketball game against Rutgers Feb. 23. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

March

University President Santa Ono speaks to attendees of his inauguration ceremony March 7. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

March, as always, marked a month of change at the University — and not just because the long-awaited warm weather finally melted all of the lingering piles of snow. The month started with University President Santa Ono’s official inauguration, where representatives from nearly 50 other universities from around the country came together to commemorate the appointment of the 15th University of Michigan president.

University President Santa Ono takes a selfie with a student March 7. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

Ono’s inauguration also served as the backdrop for a major GEO protest as union members stood directly in the path of the inauguration procession route. After failing to reach a tentative contract agreement by the previously-agreed upon March 1 deadline, GEO and the University remained at odds at the bargaining table, leading GEO to file unfair labor practice charges against their employer.

Supporters of GEO protest in front of Hill Auditorium, the location of Santa Ono’s inauguration, as the ceremonial procession enters the venue March 7. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

By the end of the month, the union went on strike, with graduate student employees walking out of their classrooms and rallying on the picket lines. The 2023 GEO strike went on to last five months and marked the second time the union has gone on strike in the past three years.

GEO members and allies participate in a walkout and strike March 29. Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

Whitmer visited campus for the first time in 2023 for a discussion with CNN anchor Chris Wallace in the Rackham Auditorium. Hundreds of students and faculty attended to hear the governor speak with Wallace about the relationship between politics and the media.

Gov. Whitmer joins CNN anchor Chris Wallace for a conversation at Rackham Auditorium March 8. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

NOIR Runway Fashion models display the works of local fashion designers at Odyssey: The Hero’s Journey at the Power Center March 11. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Student-run fashion group NOIR hosted their annual fashion show, featuring models strutting down the runway in a variety of designs inspired by Homer’s “The Odyssey.” While the fashion show brought an assortment of colorful couture to the University, the yearly campus celebration of Holi, the Hindu festival of color, resulted in hundreds of students being covered head-to-toe in a rainbow of multi-colored powder.

The University of Michigan community gathers near Elbel Field to celebrate Holi March 18. Alum Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

March was also a month of championship matches, with the men’s hockey team and the women’s gymnastics team winning the Big Ten championships in their respective sports for the Wolverines. Fifth-year senior wrestler Mason Parris took home the Big Ten heavyweight championship title as well, and his team placed fifth overall.

Junior Erik Portillo shouts in celebration of Michigan’s win over Minnesota in the Big 10 Hockey Tournament March 18. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Mason Parris celebrates after defeating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet in overtime, capturing the heavyweight Big Ten title March 5. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

And of course it’s not March without March Madness. The women’s basketball team won their first round game in an exciting victory against the UNLV, but ended their season in the second round of the tournament with a loss to LSU.

Senior guard Maddie Nolan hugs Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico after Michigan’s loss versus LSU in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Baton Rouge March 19. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The men’s basketball team missed March Madness for the first time since 2015. They still brought the heat right off the bat in the National Invitation Tournament with a promising win against Toledo in the first round of the tournament. Their second round game against Vanderbilt brought the Wolverines’ hopes of winning it all crashing down with a nail-biting finish culminating in a 66-65 loss.

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel hangs his head as he’s guided off the court by Assistant Coach Saddi Washington after Michigan’s loss to Vanderbilt in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament in Nashville March 18. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

Kevin Hass competes against a club member March 29. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

April

Students celebrate their graduation at the Big House during Spring Commencement April 29. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

For the students, April was the end of another semester with the class of 2023 flipping their tassels at the end of the month during Spring Commencement.

As the academic year comes to a close, April is consistently a busy month for student activists, determined to channel the end-of-year energy into a call for change. April 2023 was no different. At the start of the month, members of the student group Dance Marathon remained standing for 24 hours straight to raise money for the pediatric therapy unit at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in the 2023 VictorThon.

Members of DMUM reveal the total amount raised during Victorthon 2023 in Oosterbaan Field House April 1. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Dave Camp Spring Breakfast in Midland, Mich. April 6. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

The U-M chapter of Runway of Dreams kept up the momentum by working to craft custom clothes for people with disabilities which were exhibited in the organization’s inaugural Inclusion for EveryBODY fashion show.

People enjoy The Runway of Dreams Adaptive Fashion Show April 7. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

With the baseball and softball seasons in full swing, the Wolverines bested Michigan State on the diamond in the first couple of games, but took a hit in the series finale, enduring a 14-2 loss. While the baseball team was playing MSU, the Michigan softball team struggled to hold their own against Northwestern. Despite an initial strong showing from the Michigan defense in the last game, the Wildcats defeated the Wolverines, winning the series 2-1.

Outfielder graduate student Lexie Blair leaps to catch a ball April 8. Ashley Gray/Daily. Buy this photo.

The men’s hockey team capped off its season with a return to the Frozen Four for the second year in a row. A repeat of 2022, the Wolverines were unable to advance to the finals, losing decisively to Quinnipiac in the semifinal game.

Freshman defender Seamus Casey fights his opponent for the puck during the team’s loss to Quinnipiac at the 2023 Frozen Four in Tampa Bay April 6. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

The women’s tennis team emerged victorious in April, ending its year with an undefeated regular-season record and back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles.

The Michigan women’s tennis team celebrates winning the Big Ten Tennis Tournament April 30. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

Senior midfielder Jacob Jackson evades a defender to make a pass in the team’s loss against Penn State April 16. Bela Fischer/Daily. Buy this photo.

While spring sports took center stage in April, football fans started counting down the days until they could return to the Big House for the start of the 144th season of Michigan football. Fans flocked to the stadium for the annual Spring Game to get a glimpse of the success that might be in store for the Wolverines come September.

Senior wide receiver Will Rolapp is tackled by junior offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi during Michigan football’s spring game April 1. Alum Jose Brenes/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students study and lounge in the newly opened Clark Commons on the third floor of the UGLI April 25. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

May

Junior Gavin Young competes in a singles match against Toledo in the NCAA First Round May 6. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

After students left campus for the summer, May rolled in quietly. The libraries, filled to the brim during finals week, were suddenly vacant. The Diag, constantly filled with the chatter of college students on their way to and from class during the school year, nearly resembled a ghost town. Instead, the buzz of cicada wings echoed through the trees where those who remained on campus slumbered in hammocks, enjoying the spring sunshine.

The men’s lacrosse team won its first Big Ten title ever in a riveting game against Maryland that will surely go down in program history. The women’s tennis team made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament following a close win over Virginia in its Sweet Sixteen match-up.

The Michigan women’s tennis team celebrates after senior Andrea Cerdan’s win in her singles match May 13, sealing the team’s victory over Virginia and advancement to the NCAA quarterfinals. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The baseball team secured successive victories over Illinois and Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament, before falling to Iowa in the semifinal game of the tournament in Omaha, Neb.

Senior outfielder Tito Flores slides into home during Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament victory over Indiana May 26. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

June

Father-son duo Khalil and Adam Peaks bring their Detroit-based business, Naim’s Unique Designs, to the Ann Arbor African American Festival, selling handmade jewelry, baskets and clothing June 6. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

June was filled with Ann Arbor’s annual outdoor festivals and festivities, from the African American festival in the city’s historical Black business district to Shakespeare in the Arb, which takes place every summer in the Nichols Arboretum. This year’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing” transformed the Arb into 16th-century Italy and featured live music, a masquerade ball and all sorts of Shakespearean shenanigans.

Actors perform in Shakespeare in the Arb June 1. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

Couples dance to the live music at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival in June. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Former President Donald Trump made his first trip to Michigan since announcing his 2024 presidential run in June. Trump visited Novi to speak at Oakland County’s Lincoln Day Dinner, a major event hosted annually by the county Republican party for their members and leaders in Southeast Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Lincoln Day Dinner June 25. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

Jim Duree shows his support for former President Donald J. Trump standing outside Suburban Showcase Collection June 25. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

An eerie haze covered the state of Michigan — and most of the northern half of the country — toward the end of the month as wildfires in Canada remained uncontained. Michigan experienced some of the highest pollution levels in the state’s history, and the smoke impacted air quality and visibility for days.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires settled over Ann Arbor June 27. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

July

White tents line up along State Street, each displaying pieces made by local artists July 21. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

July is synonymous with ‘Art Fair’ in Ann Arbor. This summer the Ann Arbor Art Fair — or, more accurately, ‘Fairs,’ since it’s actually a conglomeration of three separate fairs hosted simultaneously — shut down the streets for miles to host more than 1,000 artists and thousands more guests for one chaotic and colorful weekend. The creators represented at the 2023 Art Fair hailed from all over the country and exhibited works in a variety of mediums — from telescopic photos of the Milky Way to microscopic replications of starfish cells.

Visitors enjoy the 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair July 21. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

This summer in Ann Arbor was full of dichotomies. While the days were filled with the hustle and bustle of the Art Fair or a concert at the annual A2 Summer Festival, the nights inspired tranquility. Those who remained in the city over the summer learned that there is nothing more soothing than taking a stroll through the Arb at twilight as a sea of fireflies settles in among the foliage along the banks of the Huron River.

August

Ann Arbor residents enjoy festivities at the Ann Arbor Pride Festival on Main Street Aug. 5. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

In August, the city was covered in rainbows for the annual Ann Arbor Pride Festival, a celebration of Queer identities and unconditional love in the community. The festival’s drag show is always a highlight of Ann Arbor’s Pride celebrations — a vibrant display of glitz and glitter in every color imaginable.

Ann Arbor residents enjoy festivities at the Ann Arbor Pride Festival on Main Street Aug. 5. Riley Nieboer/Daily. Buy this photo.

It isn’t summer in Michigan without construction. With the warm weather and 50,000 less people in the city, summer turned out to be the perfect time for the city to repave Geddes Avenue and finish extending their new curbless design from one end of State Street to the other.

State Street is blocked off for repaving in the summer. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

Meanwhile students and faculty started the school year in the dark after an unexpected cyberattack left the campus without Wi-Fi for days. Students were left to hunker down in coffeeshops just to get a signal and had to comb through a 553-page document listing the time and location of every course to figure out how to get to class.

A sign hangs on a door at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business Aug. 28. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Though the University still has not released any details about who caused the attack, it was later revealed that some students’ personal information, including their Social Security numbers, were compromised. As a precaution after the breach, students, faculty and staff were all required to change and strengthen their University passwords.

September

The new jumbotrons display a bright yellow block M in time for the 2023 season. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

The second day of September was the season opener for the Michigan football team — and the debut of the Big House’s two new jumbotron screens. The Wolverines came out of the gate swinging with a clean 30-3 win over East Carolina. The crowd, a sea of maize, was not beat down by the sweltering heat. With every touchdown-induced cheer and every note of Mr. Brightside, the fans welcomed each other and the team home for the year.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was not on the field, however, after the University decided to impose a three-game suspension on him amid an NCAA investigation into a series of alleged recruiting violations. Harbaugh returned to the Big House for the Wolverines’ game against Rutgers at the end of the month.

In his first game back after serving a three-game suspension, Jim Harbaugh high-fives Blake Corum after a touchdown versus Rutgers Sept. 23. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Bodega Bros, a new takeout restaurant and convenience store modeled after New York bodegas, brought a taste of the Big Apple to Ann Arbor. The bodega has already become a favorite spot for students to grab a late night bite, with the kitchen and storefront both being open 24/7.

Bodega Bros opened on North University Avenue Sept. 23. Georgia McKay/Daily. Buy this photo.

September also witnessed the launch of various “theme semesters” for different U-M schools and programs across campus. The School of Information designated the fall 2023 semester as their first theme semester, focusing on water conservation. To kick off the semester, the Information School invited Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II to campus to speak to students about water infrastructure issues in Michigan.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II speaks at UMSI sponsored Michigan Water Challenges Keynote in Rackham Auditorium Sept. 28. Cole Carrico/Daily. Buy this photo.

October

Leaves begin to change on campus Oct. 13. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

As the campus trees completed their perennial metamorphosis into an autumnal mosaic of scarlets and golds, the arrival of fall reminded the campus community why Michigan truly is the best state to attend school in — at least for two weeks. A much needed Fall Break gave students the chance to enjoy the beautiful October sunshine and even experience the changing of the seasons while hiking through Northern Michigan.

LSA junior Lucy Del Deo hikes on North Country Trail Oct. 14. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

October 2023 marked one year since University President Santa Ono first took office, with the president finally moving into the newly renovated President’s House in the middle of campus. In his October interview with The Daily, Ono cited the creation of a new U-M ethics and integrity office as one of the things he was proudest of one year in.

A tour of the newly-renovated President’s house highlights the refurbished patio and garden areas. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

However, October was also a divisive month for students and administration alike following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. Student organizations supporting both Israel and Palestine held vigils on campus to mourn the thousands of innocent lives lost in the war.

Students gather on the Diag for a community Vigil after the attacks in Israel Oct. 9. Georgia McKay/Daily. Buy this photo.

Ono released an initial statement condemning the violence in the Middle East, but failed to mention any of the Palestinian victims or acknowledge the grief of those in the Palestinian communities on campus and abroad. Hundreds of students stood outside the President’s House to protest Ono’s statement. Following the protest, Ono released a second statement specifically mentioning Palestinian suffering.

University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor residents march through the streets to protest in support of Palestine and in protest of Santa Ono’s statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict Oct. 13. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Student activism on both sides of the conflict continued on campus throughout the month. Toward the end of the month, hundreds of students supporting Palestine walked out of their classes and occupied the Ruthven Building to demand the University cut all financial ties with Israel.

University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members gathered around the steps of Angell Hall for the event, A Night of Remembrance, to honor Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces Oct. 19. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

Hundreds of U-M students, participating in a national walkout demanding divestment from Israel, gather in the Ruthven Building after marching from the Diag Oct. 26. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

October also signaled the start of the bargaining process for the Lecturers’ Employee Organization, which has to negotiate with the University to ratify a new three-year contract starting in 2024. Much like GEO, LEO kicked off negotiations by calling for higher salaries and a variety of expanded benefits.

The Lecturers’ Employee Organization gathers to fight for improved lecturer compensation Oct. 27. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

While the football team celebrated clobbering the Spartans in a high-emotion rivalry match for the second year in a row, allegations of an illegal sign-stealing operation arose within the program, resulting in personnel changes.

Junior quarterback JJ McCarthy and graduate student Karsen Barnhart hold up the Paul Bunyan trophy after beating Michigan State Oct. 23. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

November

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore closes the game as acting Head Coach in Harbaugh’s suspension, leading Michigan to a 24-15 win over Penn State Nov. 13. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

Despite the team’s growing success, Harbaugh faced suspension for the second time in 2023, this time for the rest of the rest of the regular season, as the Wolverines faced allegations of illegally stealing signs.

Even without their head coach, the Wolverines became the first program in the NCAA to reach 1,000 wins with their victory over Maryland serving as the final step to reaching that historic milestone.

The Michigan football team poses for a photo celebrating their 1000th all-time win after beating Maryland Nov. 18. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

During a busy month for the football team, The Daily’s Photo and Sports staffers took a more intimate look at the lives of several players by learning the stories and meanings behind their tattoos.

Graduate linebacker Mike Barrett’s tattoos include the meaningful and the avant garde, including a rose made of $100 bills. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

November 25, 2023 is sure to go down in Michigan history, as the Wolverines secured a legendary third win in “The Game” against their rivals from Ohio State and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Fans celebrate on the field of The Big House after Michigan beat Ohio State for the third year in a row Nov. 25. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Campus activism related to the Israel-Hamas war took on a variety of forms in November as students worked to have their voices be heard and enact change on campus in purposeful ways. About 100 students lay on the Diag for several minutes, surrounded by Palestinian flags, to observe a “die-in” intended to replicate the mass casualties in Gaza. Hundreds of others gathered in the same spot just days before to rally in support of Israel and mourn the growing number of Israeli lives lost in the war.

Students and Ann Arbor residents rally in the Diag in support of Israel Nov. 3. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Central Student Government elections also made national headlines following the University’s decision to cancel two controversial ballot proposals regarding the Israel-Hamas war that outlined different options for how CSG should call upon campus administration to take action.

Hundreds of students lie on the ground, participating in a national die-in to represent the thousands of deaths in Gaza in recent weeks Nov. 9. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper flew in from the Middle East to Michigan to speak to a crowd of students and community members about his experience covering the war and other sensitive topics as a journalist.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper visits The University of Michigan to discuss the press, democracy, and his writing with Director of the Wallace House Lynette Clemetson Nov. 3. Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

As the football team continued to make headlines, the Michigan men’s basketball team opened their season. Just a few weeks in, they traveled to Madison Square Garden for a showdown against St. John’s, where they secured an 89-73 victory.

The Michigan men’s basketball team defeated St. John’s at Madison Square Garden Nov. 13. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

A developer proposed the construction of a new 17-story high-rise on South University Avenue., which would require the demolition of several beloved Ann Arbor establishments. The plan received substantial pushback from the community, specifically because it would involve the loss of Pinball Pete’s, a historic arcade that has been in its current location since the 1970s.

Pinball Pete’s could be demolished if a proposal for a new 17-story high-rise apartment complex is approved. Meleck Eldahshoury/Daily. Buy this photo.

A step away from Ann Arbor’s urban center, November 2023 was the 30th anniversary of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation department, which oversees the execution of controlled burns in nature areas throughout the city. The annual burns serve to clear organic debris from the forest floor in order to support native plant growth.

Volunteer Dave Crockett uses his fire torch to draw a ring around live trees so the fire spreads away from them Nov. 15. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt visited Detroit at the end of the month for the end of his Voir Dire Tour. Several other local artists and music producers joined Earl Sweatshirt on the stage throughout the night, making the event more memorable by the moment.

Earl Sweatshirt performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

December

A child browses a display of crocheted plushies at the Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market Dec. 1. Ruby Klawans/Daily. Buy this photo.

And just like that, 2023 is coming to an end. With another semester done and another 12 months all but behind us, it’s time to reflect on the past year and start making resolutions for the new one. Ann Arbor rang in the holiday season with the launch of four new outdoor markets, which quickly became popular spots for locals to shop for a bit of holiday cheer for themselves and others.

Students protest during the Regents meeting outside the Ruthven building Dec. 7. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students banded together to protest the December Board of Regents meeting at the Ruthven Building. The coalition of protestors demanded that the University’s Regents divest from Israel and ensure that all financial ties between the University and external organizations reflect campus values.

A few days before the Regent’s meeting, students and faculty also lined up along South University. in the area surrounding the President’s House to protest the administration’s decision to cancel the CSG ballot initiatives about the Israel-Hamas war in November.

Students line South University Avenue in front of University President Santa Ono’s house as part of the community action protest Dec. 1. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

The football team got the job done in Indianapolis and brought another Big Ten Championship back to Ann Arbor after shutting out Iowa in the title game. This was the Wolverines’ third Big Ten championship win in a row, and it set the Wolverines up for a highly anticipated playoff matchup against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter, injured in the previous Ohio State game, holds up the Big Ten Championship trophy alongside his teammates after they beat Iowa in Indianapolis Dec. 2. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil breaks up a pass intended for an Iowa player during the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis Dec. 2. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

The women’s basketball team started to gain their footing in December after a loss against Toledo with an exciting win over Illinois the next week. The trajectory of the men’s basketball team looked similar with a loss to Indiana and then a subsequent win over Iowa.

Junior guard Laila Phelia passes the ball from the ground up to senior forward Cameron Williams in Michigan’s game against Toledo Dec. 5. Sydney Hastings-Wilkins/Daily. Buy this photo.

Going into the new year, the hockey season is halfway over, with the Wolverines ranked 15th in the nation. Though they initially struggled to maintain an effective defensive strategy against Notre Dame at the start of their last series of the calendar year, they ended strong with a win over the Fighting Irish that ended with much-needed relief for the Wolverines.

Junior forward Dylan Duke watches freshman forward Nick Moldenhauer fight his opponent for the puck after being tripped in Michigan’s win over Notre Dame Dec. 2. Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

As the year closes out, we will cover the journey of the Michigan football team in the College Football Playoffs, beginning with the Rose Bowl to open 2024. We will continue to lift campus voices amidst the Middle East conflict and document the University’s response. Through our coverage, we will commemorate the unity and vibrance of the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor community.

That’s all for 2023. Here’s hoping 2024 is just as wonderfully wild.

