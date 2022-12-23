For the University of Michigan community, 2022 has been a whirlwind of a year. In January, University President Mark Schlissel was fired and replaced with his predecessor Mary Sue Coleman as interim president until Santa Ono took office in October. The University transitioned out of the pandemic – at the beginning of the year, classes were either online or fully masked and by the end, students could talk to their professors face-to-face again and almost all clubs and events were back in person. In May, the class of 2020 returned to campus for a “Comeback Graduation” and in November, the football team defeated Ohio State (again) in Columbus, Ohio, marking the first away game win against the Buckeyes since 2000.

But 2022 hasn’t just been a big year for the University. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the right to abortion was thrown into question across the country. In November, politicians vied for positions in local and state government during a historic midterm election, which led to a “Democratic trifecta” in the state of Michigan for the first time in 40 years.

This year more than ever, people took power into their own hands. Lawsuits were filed. Signs were made. Chants were screamed until their messages echoed from Main St. to the Diag. Unions on and off campus rallied for fair wages and better working conditions. After months of protests and the passage of Proposal 3, Michigan voters chose to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom in the Michigan Constitution.

The Michigan Daily’s photographers and reporters have been there through it all. We were in Columbus when the Wolverines triumphed over the Buckeyes. We were at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. when Roe v. Wade was overturned. We were at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) at 1 a.m. when the last vote on campus was cast in the midterm election.

Before we toast to 2023, let’s take a look back at 2022 with this “Year in Photos.” We also encourage you to check out our photographers’ favorite photos from the year, and the stories behind them, which can be found here: 2022 Photographers’ Favorites.

January

Alum Dominick Sokotoff/Daily.

Wolverine fans across the country rang in the new year on a sour note, after the Michigan football team was “eviscerated” by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, ending the team’s push for the National Championships.

Current-junior running back Blake Corum watches Georgia celebrate after Michigan was defeated 34-11 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. Dec. 31, 2021. Alum Madeline Hinkley/Daily.
LSA freshman Katherine Hattersley receives her COVID-19 booster shot at the 1310 North University Court Building Jan. 7, 2022. All students, faculty and staff were required to get their COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 4, 2022. Alum Madeline Hinkley/Daily.

U-M administration also decided to start the new year with a bang – or, with the firing of Schlissel for an “inappropriate relationship” with an employee. Students across Ann Arbor gathered outside Schlissel’s house in the freezing cold, many noting the firing was a “long time coming.”

To fill the gap Schlissel left, Coleman stepped up as interim University president, giving the University time to find a replacement.

Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home rapid tests line the shelves of Walgreens in Ann Arbor, Mich. Jan. 19, 2022. Alum Dominick Sokotoff/Daily.
Then-senior Jessica Mercier competes in the pole vault during the Wolverine Invitational Jan. 8, 2022. Sarah Boeke/Daily.
Then-senior Kayla Barone throws the ball in the women's water polo team's match versus UCLA Jan. 30, 2022. Kate Hua/Daily.

February

Business graduate student Sabrina Ivanenco poses for a picture in the Diag where a few dozen supporters of Ukraine gathered to protest Russian invasion Feb. 24, 2022. Alum Dominick Sokotoff/Daily.

When temperatures fell and campus became covered with snow and ice, February proved there was nothing U-M students needed more than a good snowball fight. Hundreds of students bundled up and flocked to the Diag for a wintry, every-Wolverine-for-themself battle.

A snowplow clears the sidewalk outside the Law Quad Feb. 3, 2022. José Brenes/Daily.
Electric Chic performs at MUSIC Matter's "Battle of the Bands" at the Blind Pig Feb. 10, 2022. Electric Chic won first place out of the five bands that competed in the competition, earning a cash prize. Tess Crowley/Daily.
Then-freshman forward Moussa Diabate attempts a dunk against Purdue at Crisler Center Feb. 10, 2022. Alum Madeline Hinkley/Daily.

Elsewhere on campus, things started heating up when the law firm WilmerHale launched an investigation into the Michigan hockey team based on alleged Title IX violations, workplace culture complaints and COVID-19 misconduct. Meanwhile, Starbucks employees across Ann Arbor announced they would be unionizing to improve working conditions for baristas and staff.

President Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how it effects the Great Lakes near Lake Erie at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio Feb. 17, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.
Supporters of Ukraine pose for a picture in the Diag Feb. 24, 2022, where a few dozen supporters of Ukraine gathered to protest Russian invasion. Alum Dominick Sokotoff/Daily.
Interim President Mary Sue Coleman speaks to The Michigan Daily in the Alexander G. Ruthven Museums Building Feb. 23, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.

Just 140 miles southeast of Ann Arbor, President Joe Biden left the White House to visit Lorain, Ohio. During the visit, Biden announced that the federal government had committed $1 billion to cleaning up and protecting the Great Lakes. At the end of the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine, with the subsequent invasion leading to a war that dominated conversations about international politics at home and abroad for the rest of the year.

Students walk through the Diag in front of Harlan Hatcher Graduate Library Feb. 23, 2022. Sam Adler/Daily.
Tyler, the Creator performs at Little Caesar's Arena as part of his 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour Feb. 28, 2022. Alum Becca Mahon/Daily.

March

Gabby Ceritano/Daily.

After 150 days of protest, U-M administration removed Jonathan Vaughn’s campsite outside of the President’s House on South University Avenue on March 8 — five days before Vaughn planned to remove the site himself. In response, Vaughn chained himself to a tree outside the house on March 13 for 17.5 hours: one minute for every known Anderson survivor. 

Students in the 'Maize Rage' hold up a sign taunting Michigan State players during the Michigan-Michigan State men's basketball game at Crisler Center March 1, 2022. Alum Dominick Sokotoff/Daily.
Members of the women's gymnastics team practice their skills on the balance beam during practice at the Donald R. Shepherd Women's Gymnastic Center March 8, 2022. Alum Madeline Hinkley/Daily.
An individual waves a Ukrainian flag in the air at the "Vigil for Ukrainian War Victims" outside the Burton Memorial Tower March 9, 2022. Maria Deckmann/Daily.

Across the world, war continued to wage in Ukraine, and the U-M community weighed in. U-M experts predicted worldwide implications of the war, including rising gas prices and domestic inflation. Coleman shared an email with the campus community condemning the invasion, and students expressed a desire for the University to take greater action in helping those impacted by the war. Members of the Ukrainian community, along with members of the Diversity Affairs Committee (DAC), held a vigil for victims of the war in Ukraine. Days later, the University announced it would be divesting from Russian investments and pulling its current investments “as quickly as practical,” including $40 million invested with private equity firm Russia Partners

Jon Vaughn chained himself to a tree outside the president's residence for 17.5 hours in order to protest against the University March 12, 2022. Alum Becca Mahon/Daily.
A sign marks where Jon Vaughn's campsite outside the President's House used to lie until it was removed March 7, 2022. He chained himself to a tree outside the president's residence for 17.5 hours in order to protest against the University March 12, 2022. Alum Becca Mahon/Daily.
Representatives of 15 student organizations protest against the effects of climate change on the Diag March 25, 2022. During the protest, students read out an open letter addressed to the University of Michigan administration asking the University to commit to implementing the recommendations of the President's Commission on Carbon Neutrality and to prioritize climate change when selecting the next University President. Alum Allison Engkvist/Daily.

After nearly a full academic year of COVID-19 restrictions, the University announced that masks would no longer be required in most indoor spaces on campus including offices, residence halls and at athletic events. 

Current-junior center Hunter Dickinson celebrates the Wolverines' win over Tennessee during the NCAA March Madness Tournament in Indianapolis, Ind. March 19, 2002. Tess Crowley/Daily.
Then-senior guard Devante' Jones becomes emotional as he leaves the court for the final time after Michigan falls to Villanova in the Sweet 16 in San Antonio, Tex. March 24, 2022. Grace Beal/Daily.
Current-junior Javier Alfonso competes on the parallel bars against Penn State March 18, 2022. Michigan secured its regular season Big 10 Championship title with this victory. Alum Julia Schachinger/Daily.
The men's tennis team celebrates its win over Ohio State at the Peston Robert Tisch Tennis Building Mar. 18, 2022. The Wolverines would go on to beat the Buckeyes again in the Big Ten Men's Tennis Tournament in May, securing their first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. Alum Taylor Pacis/Daily.

The University closed out the month of March with multiple victories. The hockey team secured its first Big Ten Championship title since 2016 with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After upsetting Tennessee in the second round of March madness, the men’s basketball team fell to Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen, 63-55. The wrestling team placed second in the NCAA Championship. Rackham student Nick Suriano also won the title of National Champion, the wrestling team’s first national champion in a decade. For the first time ever, the women’s basketball team contended in the Elite Eight, finishing the season with a 62-50 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Then-senior forward Naz Hillmon attempts a layup against South Dakota during Michigan's 52-49 Sweet 16 victory in Wichita, Kan. March 26, 2022. Hillmon would go on to be drafted by the Atlanta Dream in the 2022 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in program history. Emma Mati/Daily.
Women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico celebrates her team's victory over South Dakota with her daughters at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. March 26, 2022. The Wolverines' appearance in the Elite 8 was a first for the program. Emma Mati/Daily.
Then-graduate student Nick Suriano pins his opponent to the ground during the NCAA Men's Wrestling Tournament in Detroit March 19, 2022. Kate Hua/Daily.

MUSIC Matters hosted its first in-person Michigan’s Got Talent, inviting a variety of student performers to help fundraise for different causes across the Ann Arbor community. International hip-hop dance team Dance 2XS Michigan won “most entertaining performance,” Gimble A Cappella won “most creative performance” and Music, Theatre & Dance junior Kiran Mangrulkar won “most moving performance” for his rendition of “Falling” by Harry Styles.

LSA Freshmen Annalise Rowe and J Betts hammock on the Diag for their first time March 17, 2022. Hannah Torres/Daily.

April

Alum Becca Mahon/Daily.

April showers brought a flood of activism and excitement to the U-M campus in 2022. The Diag was rarely empty, with thousands gathering to celebrate half a century of Ann Arbor being a haven for cannabis-users at the 50th annual Hash Bash. Before the semester came to an end, students celebrated the nomination of Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court — who officially became the first Black woman justice to serve on the nation’s highest court when she was confirmed on April 7.

A man takes a hit from a home-made bong at the 50th annual Hashbash celebration on the Diag April 2, 2022. Alum Jarett Orr/Daily.

The ninth annual SpringFest, hosted by student organization MUSIC Matters, rocked Palmer Field with the sound of student-produced music for eight hours straight. Meanwhile, Jon Vaughn returned to campus, retaking his post outside the President’s House and once again calling upon interim President Mary Sue Coleman to take action against sexual assault on campus. Vaughn, students and other members of the campus community also marched across Ann Arbor to advocate against sexual violence in April at the 44th annual Take Back the Night rally.

Ann Arbor residents bring their puppets and costumes to celebrate Festifools on State Street April 3, 2022. Alum Allison Engkvist/Daily.

A couple of weeks later, Central Campus was once again filled with sounds of change as members of the Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums subsection of the Lecturers’ Employee Organization (LEO-GLAM) cried out chants of “Hey, hey, what do you know, admin’s moving mighty slow,” in light of ongoing contract negotiations.

Legendary NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick throws a football at the annual Spring Game at Michigan Stadium April 2, 2022. Alum Allison Engkvist/Daily.

Legendary NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick also visited the Michigan football team and led a workout at the Maize and Blue Spring Game scrimmage. The month wrapped up with a breath of fresh air for campus as the University announced that masks would be optional in classrooms and on buses for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current-senior Sierra Brooks performs her floor routine at the NCAA National Semifinal in Fort Worth, Tex. April 15, 2022. Alum Julia Schachinger/Daily.
Graduates celebrate at the Commencement in Michigan Stadium April 3, 2022. Mariah Shriver was the commencement speaker. Julianne Yoon/Daily.

May

Sarah Boeke/Daily.

As spring arrived in Ann Arbor, The Big House was decked out for two weekends of commencement ceremonies, one for the class of 2022 and a “Comeback Commencement” for 2020 and 2021 graduates, featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci as commencement speaker. Four Starbucks locations in the city voted to unionize, and the draft opinion that would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, speaks at the 2020 Comeback Commencement ceremony at the Michigan Stadium May 7, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.
Then-senior Ashley Lau tees off at the women's golf NCAA Regionals May 5, 2022. Alum Julia Schachinger/Daily.
The Michigan baseball team celebrates its Big Ten Baseball Tournament win over Rutgers in Omaha, Neb. May 29, 2022. Sarah Boeke/Daily.

June

Julianne Yoon/Daily.

The Michigan baseball team started the summer on a high note, winning the Big 10 Championship against Rutgers, despite an imperfect season.

Activists gather on the Diag for an abortion rights vigil June 24, 2022. This summer, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 in favor of a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Julianne Yoon/Daily.

The Diag welcomed “March for Our Lives” activists from all around Washtenaw and Wayne counties, who organized a march in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, and prompted the over 400 people to gather in Ann Arbor in hopes of ending gun violence.

Activists gather in the Diag for an abortion rights vigil June 24, 2022. This summer, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 in favor of a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Julianne Yoon/Daily.

June also saw the country celebrate 50 years of Title IX, a civil rights law banning discrimination based on sex, by acknowledging the progress made and all the disparities that still exist.

Approximately 100 LEO-GLAM members gathered on the Diag to rally support for their ongoing contract bargaining process with the University June 9, 2022. Keith Melong/Daily.

LEO-GLAM kept up their negotiations with the University and renewed their activism, holding a demonstration on The Diag to rally support. Just days later, the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council at Michigan Medicine also hosted a rally to increase support for their own contract negotiations with the University, prior to that month’s Board of Regents meeting.

Citizens of Washtenaw County celebrate the county's second annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony at the Learning Resource Center June 17, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.

The month ended with the overturning of Roe v. Wade (1973), the landmark Supreme Court ruling that had set precedent for the right to an abortion in America. The removal triggered many abortion bans to go back into place leaving states to decide the fate of reproductive rights as well as an increase in activism for reproductive rights  across the country.

Around 50 Starbucks workers, organizers and community members gather in front of the Starbucks on State Street June 7, 2022. Four Starbucks locations across Ann Arbor voted to unionize. Photo courtesy of Irena Li.
A protester rallies the crowd outside of the Supreme Court Building in Washington D.C. after Roe v. Wade was overturned June 24, 2022. Anna Fuder/Daily.

July

Grace Beal/Daily.

After a long selection process, the University announced that Santa Ono would become the University’s 15th President. U-M President Santa Ono was a former president of the University of Cincinnati and the University of British Columbia. 

Ono sat down with the Daily on his first day as President to discuss goals for his tenure. Ono said he wants to build a foundation of trust: to listen and work together to understand concerns across the campus community. 

Måneskin performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago July 28, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.

Marking the end of July, Lollapalooza – one of the largest music festivals in the world – was held at Grant Park in Chicago. Over 400,000 attendees, including several U-M students, gathered to celebrate summer by jamming out to headliners like Machine Gun Kelly and Italian band Måneskin.

Santa Ono speaks during the vote to confirm him as U-M President at the Ruthven Building July 13, 2022. Alum Becca Mahon/Daily.
Michigan Medicine nurses and supporters attend a picket for safer conditions and a fair contract organized by the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council at Fuller Park. After, they marched around the hospital buildings July 16, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily.
Ashe performs at MoPop 2022 in Detroit July 30, 2022. Lila Turner/Daily.

August

Sam Adler/Daily.

August held bittersweet summer endings for many and brought U-M students back to the Diag as the fall 2022 semester kicked into full swing. Meanwhile, LEO-GLAM was hard at work ratifying their first contract with the University of Michigan.

On July 28, eight months of negotiations ended when 98.4% of LEO-GLAM members approved the contract, which gave librarians, archivists and curators an overall salary increase and clarified policies on workload and remote work. 

Legendary former Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins discusses her future during a press conference following her 38-year tenure at the helm of the program. Aug. 30, 2022. Jeremy Weine/Daily.

Mid-August, the Michigan Nurses Association filed a lawsuit against the University amid negotiations with the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council. The suit alleges that the administration violated state law by refusing to negotiate with the union over nurses’ workload. 

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital celebrates the grand opening of Sophie's Place, a dedicated facility for music therapy at Michigan Medicine Aug. 2, 2022. The $1.5 million studio allows patients to record music, participate in music therapy sessions and perform. Julianne Yoon/Daily.

Over at the Michigan hockey team, the WilmerHale investigation report was disclosed. The report included claims of harassment and bullying of support staffers and players within the program. Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel ultimately decided to fire Michigan coach Mel Pearson.

Off the ice, Michigan athletics lost the most successful coach in NCAA history when Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins retired. After 38 seasons and 1,707 career victories leading the Wolverines, Hutchins established herself as a trailblazer and pioneer for women in sports.

September

Jenna Hickey/Daily.

As the leaves changed colors and students settled into campus, it was time for everyone’s favorite time of year – Michigan football season. The season started with a dominant win against Colorado State, 51-7, but tension was in the air over who would earn the coveted starting quarterback position. 

The decision was ultimately up to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and after reviewing the performances of both senior quarterback Cade McNamara and sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy over the first two games, McCarthy secured the position.

Students from WORTH table pose on the Diag during Festifall Oct. 1, 2022. Kate Hua/Daily.
Part of State St. in Ann Arbor is shut down for construction Sept. 6, 2022. Jenna Hickey/Daily.

On central campus, students had to redirect their normal route to classes due to ongoing construction on State Street, and multiple locations across campus offered the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine. The University Health Service (UHS) partnered with Walgreens to set up pop-up bivalent booster and flu shot clinics for all U-M students, faculty and staff hoping to combat the “high” transmission levels at the time. 

Mayor Christopher Taylor listens as LSA student Karthik Pasupula speaks about the right to renew and relocation assistance for renters at a city council meeting Sept. 19, 2022. Sam Adler/Daily.

September also marked milestones for two pressing issues on campus. A $490 million settlement between the University and survivors of late U-M athletic doctor Robert Anderson was approved and finalized, more than two years after the federal lawsuit was filed in June 2020. Additionally, the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) announced a tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine after over six months of negotiations. The tentative agreement addresses concerns about overworking and understaffing.

The student section cheers on the Michigan football team against Colorado State at Michigan Stadium Sept. 3, 2022. Jenna Hickey/Daily.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh warms up with players ahead of the Wolverines' game against Connecticut at Michigan Stadium Sept. 17, 2022. Anna Fuder/Daily.
A drag performer celebrates the local LGBTQ+ community with students on Palmer Field Sept. 4, 2022. Keith Melong/Daily.
Shelly Smith (right) and Sarah Nuñez-Bida (left) help festival attendees enter a raffle to win books about psychedelics on the Diag at Entheofest Sept. 18, 2022. Jeremy Weine/Daily.
A young boy covers his ears as members of the Drum Line perform on the steps of Angel Hall. Alum Julia Schachinger/Daily.
Students study at the LSA Building Sept. 7, 2022. José Brenes/Daily.
Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series and the Institute for the Humanities present "Legendary Drag Queens: Gigi's Meets Aunt Charlie's: A Tale of Drag Scenes & Queens" at the Michigan Theater Sept. 29, 2022. José Brenes/Daily.
A member of the elite CHUTERS Parachute Demonstration Team descends into Michigan Stadium ahead of the football game against UConn Sept. 9, 2022. Anna Fuder/Daily.
Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy enters the tunnel after leading Michigan past Hawaii and securing his starting position Sept. 10, 2022. Grace Beal/Daily.

October

Grace Beal/Daily.

University President Santa Ono took office on Oct. 14, becoming the third person to serve in the role in 2022. Ono wasn’t the only president to come to Michigan in October — former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama appeared at rallies to campaign for their respective party candidates. As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon sparred in two gubernatorial debates, campus community members debated the ethics of feeding the squirrels

A tomato hornworm found while cutting away old tomato plants crawls along a tomato stem at the Campus Farm. Grace Lahti/Daily.

With abortion access on the November ballot, activists and elected officials alike paid visits to Ann Arbor to rally for reproductive rights. Artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh installed six murals across campus to amplify the experiences of students of Color. Former DTE Energy CEO Garry Anderson spoke at the Ross School of Business as sustainability advocates and public power supporters protested. On Halloween, Ulrich’s bookstore closed after 88 years, while Harbaugh and other Wolverines weighed in on the tunnel incident following a win over Michigan State.

Hippo Campus performs at the Michigan Theater Oct. 3, 2022. Kate Hua/Daily.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., addresses community activists at Liberty Plaza shortly before the fourth Ann Arbor Women's March Oct. 8, 2022
Artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh installed six murals across campus to amplify the experiences of students of color. One of the murals could be seen on the Diag Oct. 5, 2022. Ali Chami/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon answers reporters’ questions after her first debate with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids Oct. 13, 2022. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to the media after the second Gubernatorial Debate at Oakland University Oct. 26, 2022. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes skates past opponents in the Wolverines’ victory over Lake Superior State Oct. 21. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.
Attendees at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally react when Trump appears at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren, Michigan Oct. 1, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Former President Barack Obama greets the crowd at the Michigan Democratic Party Rally in Detroit Oct. 29, 2022. Selena Sun/Daily. Buy this photo.
Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin steals the show in the dunk contest at ‘Michigan Madness’ at Crisler Center Oct. 21, 2022. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Junior running back Blake Corum strikes the ‘Paul Bunyan’ pose in celebration after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium Oct. 29, 2022. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.
After 88 years, Ulrich’s bookstore closed its doors Oct. 31, 2022. Ellie Vice/Daily. Buy this photo.

November

Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Leading up to Election day, Bernie Sanders, Gov. “Big Gretch” Whitmer and Pete Buttigieg all arrived in Ann Arbor to get out the vote on campus. The historic Nov. 8 midterm elections saw hours-long lines at on-campus voting stations, the passage of reproductive rights initiative Proposal 3 and resounding wins by Michigan Democrats as they reclaimed a statewide trifecta for the first time in 40 years. 

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., speaks at a NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action rally for youth voter mobilization at Rackham Auditorium Nov. 5, 2022. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Black Student Union kicked off their “More Than Four” campaign on the Diag, calling on the University to increase Black student enrollment and support Black students on campus. The Graduate Employees’ Organization also took to the Diag to rally ahead of their 2023 contract bargaining. Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro received mixed reactions after speaking at the Rackham Auditorium. To round off the month, the Wolverines triumphed over Ohio State for the second year in a row.

Ben Shapiro addresses students at Rackham Auditorium Nov. 15, 2022. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.
Members of the Michigan football team take the field at Michigan Stadium ahead of their match up against Nebraska Nov. 12, 2022. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.
A campus squirrel poses for its close up Nov. 28, 2022. Sam Adler/Daily. Buy this photo.
Voters take to the polls in the Michigan Union on Election Day Nov. 8, 2022. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Students wait in line outside the UMMA to vote in the Midterm Election Nov. 8, 2022. Jenna Hickey/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon tells supporters at her election night watch party that the gubernatorial race is still too close to call, despite Fox News projecting her loss to Gretchen Whitmer Nov. 8, 2022. Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.
Gov. Whitmer greets supporters after Fox News calls the race for Whitmer at her election night watch party at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit early Nov. 9, 2022. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.
University President Santa Ono addresses members of the University community during his State of the University address at Ross School of Business Nov. 14, 2022. Hannah Torres/Daily. Buy this photo.
The Michigan Theater’s marquee lights up Liberty Street Nov. 28, 2022. Ellie Vice/Daily. Buy this photo.
Students protest with signs in solidarity with GEO’s demands for higher pay on the Diag Nov. 18, 2022. Hannah Torres/Daily. Buy this photo.
Fifth-year receiver Ronnie Bell prays before Michigan faces off against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Nov. 5, 2022. Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.
A cheerleader runs across the field in Columbus, Ohio Nov. 26, 2022. After beating the Buckeyes on their home turf, Michigan players would plant the flag in the middle of the field. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

December

Kate Hua/Daily. Buy this photo.

As temperatures dipped under the pressure of the looming winter, flurries covered Ann Arbor, turning the turf at the Big House white. After beating the Buckeyes for the second time in two years and earning 12 consecutive wins, the Michigan football team faced Purdue for the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Ultimately, the Wolverines secured their second consecutive Big Ten Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Graduate receiver Ronnie Bell hoists the Amos Alonzo Stagg Big Ten Championship Trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. after beating Purdue 43-22 Dec. 3, 2022. Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.
Local Ann Arbor artist Dick Spiegel performs at the Ark Dec. 2, 2022. Grace Lahti/Daily. Buy this photo.

