For the University of Michigan community, 2022 has been a whirlwind of a year. In January, University President Mark Schlissel was fired and replaced with his predecessor Mary Sue Coleman as interim president until Santa Ono took office in October. The University transitioned out of the pandemic – at the beginning of the year, classes were either online or fully masked and by the end, students could talk to their professors face-to-face again and almost all clubs and events were back in person. In May, the class of 2020 returned to campus for a “Comeback Graduation” and in November, the football team defeated Ohio State (again) in Columbus, Ohio, marking the first away game win against the Buckeyes since 2000.

But 2022 hasn’t just been a big year for the University. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the right to abortion was thrown into question across the country. In November, politicians vied for positions in local and state government during a historic midterm election, which led to a “Democratic trifecta” in the state of Michigan for the first time in 40 years.

This year more than ever, people took power into their own hands. Lawsuits were filed. Signs were made. Chants were screamed until their messages echoed from Main St. to the Diag. Unions on and off campus rallied for fair wages and better working conditions. After months of protests and the passage of Proposal 3, Michigan voters chose to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom in the Michigan Constitution.

The Michigan Daily’s photographers and reporters have been there through it all. We were in Columbus when the Wolverines triumphed over the Buckeyes. We were at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. when Roe v. Wade was overturned. We were at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) at 1 a.m. when the last vote on campus was cast in the midterm election.

Before we toast to 2023, let’s take a look back at 2022 with this “Year in Photos.” We also encourage you to check out our photographers’ favorite photos from the year, and the stories behind them, which can be found here: 2022 Photographers’ Favorites.