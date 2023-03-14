TRIGGER WARNING: This episode uses descriptive language on the topic of substance abuse. According to the National Institutes of Health, over 100,000 people overdosed on illicit drugs in the U.S. in 2021. This staggering figure is prompting drug safety innovation that has manifested in our hometown, Ann Arbor, as a Naloxone vending machine. In the episode we get into the details surrounding Naloxone, its uses, procedures, and it’s place on campus. Press play to listen to interviews with Clinical Associate Professor Gina Dahlem at Umich Nursing, Derek Frasure from Students for Sensible Drug Policy, and Anna Schafer the president of the Public Health Association. If you would like more information, this link https://linktr.ee/ssdpumich was created by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and was mentioned in the episode.