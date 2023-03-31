Many students here at the University of Michigan major in a variety of subjects, some majors through LSA include Biology, Health and Society, Economics, Computer Science, other students may be within the Ross School of Business or possibly in the College of Engineering and obtaining potentially a Biomedical major. The common denominator with these majors just recently stated is the shared requirement of having a math requirement being a part of that major’s specific curriculum. Calculus being the most common. One of the most in demand courses taught here in Ann Arbor in the department of mathematics. However, calculus and other courses taken within the math department have historically had a reputation of being difficult to do well in and significantly more time consuming than students have expected. In this episode the The Daily Weekly Podcast team is breaking down and clarifying the concerns and structural make-up of the Michigan Math Department.