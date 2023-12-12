In this episode of The Daily Weekly, we delve into the intricate relationship between social media, attention spans, and ADHD in college students. Discover how platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with their attention-hooking algorithms, are influencing the focus and academic performance of the youth. We kick off with students sharing their candid thoughts on the impact of social media on their concentration. Then, we shift to students with ADHD discussing the unique challenges they encounter in education and how social media further affects their attention spans.

Dive deep with us into the groundbreaking ADHD research at the University of Michigan, gaining insights from researchers about the hurdles students with ADHD face. To cap off, Clinical Social Worker and author Terry Matlen joins us, shedding light on how ADHD’s challenges have evolved across generations and offering vital coping strategies for students. Matlen also provides an expert view on the gender-specific nuances of ADHD.