In this episode of The Daily Weekly, we explore possible outcomes of a new case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, which will be decided this June and could overturn Roe v. Wade. We discuss healthcare, stigma, and the implications of a 1931 law in Michigan that could, nullified by Roe, criminalize abortion in the state. We spoke with Michigan experts Professor Anna Kirkland, Dr. Lisa Harris, and Dr. Sarah Wallett; they share their own experiences in the field and logistics surrounding the case.