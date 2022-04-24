On this 52nd Earth Day, we take a look at the University’s Carbon Neutrality Plan and U-M students’ role in combating climate change. This episode of The Daily Weekly examines the recent climate strike that took place on the university Diag on March 25th. Many students and clubs joined in protesting the lack of preventive actions against climate change. The strike was a part of “Fridays for the Future” – a youth-led global climate change organization, and featured the theme of “People over Profit”.