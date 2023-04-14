This week on The Daily Weekly, we want to talk about sustainability. As our world grows warmer, sustainability has become a buzz-word in nearly every industry including on campus with the University of Michigan trying to clean up its carbon footprint. You may have heard that the University has recently reached two of its twenty-twenty-five sustainability goals and in honor of that achievement we would like to define sustainability and its role both in relation to climate change, but also as an entirely separate entity. Our team has spoken with four experts working with sustainability and especially with sustainability on campus. You will hear from Adam Fisher the sustainability communications manager, Professor Sara Soderstrom, as well as Rachel Mintz and Chen Liu two of our reporters tuned into sustainability on campus.

