In this episode, the Daily Weekly Podcast team is breaking down the recent efforts by many art museums around the world to recontextualize the history of art on display. Here in Ann Arbor the University of Michigan Museum of Art, commonly referred to as UMMA, is making efforts to tell a more unconcealed and bare history of the art and the problematic origins of some collections. The Daily Weekly Team gets in to the historical implications and present attempts to reverse past damage with both administrators, professors, and students.