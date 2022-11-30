On November 1st, members of the Black Student Union at the University of Michigan gathered on the Diag to announce a new platform dedicated to increasing diversity. The platform addresses both increasing the quantity and quality of diversity at Michigan, where Undergraduate Black student enrollment at the university is less than 4.2%, a number the student union sees as insufficient. On this episode of The Daily Weekly, we break down the history of affirmative action at Michigan and the university’s current diversity policy, listen in on the Trotter meeting, and hear from members of the Black Student Union.