Following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, there have been worldwide protests against the Iranian government’s harsh authoritative regime. In Ann Arbor, members of the University of Michigan community gathered for a vigil held in memory of Mahsa Amini. Set against this vigil, The Daily Weekly examines students’ thoughts on the ongoing protests and we hear from a member* of the The Persian Student Association about their close relationship with the situation.

***The student in this episode requested to remain anonymous for privacy concerns.