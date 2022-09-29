https://open.spotify.com/episode/6JrR5n6pHORjQr8zHU4CuU?si=ebcd8af6187743ea

In this episode of The Daily Weekly, we discuss the recent chemical spill into the Huron River by Tribar Technologies in Wixom, MI and address students’ concerns over the potability of Ann Arbor’s drinking water. We discuss the ecological, public health, and policy impacts of the spill as well as the recurring negligence displayed by Tribar in polluting the Huron Watershed. We spoke with Daniel Brown and Yousef Rhabi who share their personal experiences dealing with the consequences and their visions for the future.