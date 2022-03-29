When University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel was fired after an investigation found that he had an inappropriate relationship with another university employee, questions on who would be the next president immediately began circulating. As the search for the next president continues, The Daily Weekly talked to the presidential search committee on what they’re looking for in candidates to succeed interim president Mary Sue Coleman. In this episode, we speak with the co-chairs of that committee, Regents Denise Illich and Sarah Hubbard, and two students, Brandon Bond and Huda Shulaiba, who also sit on the committee, about the details of their ongoing search.