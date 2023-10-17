In this episode of “Daily Weekly,” we delve into the challenges at the University of Michigan, where rising enrollment is clashing with limited space. We’ll explore the university’s controversial solution of converting study lounges into dorms, featuring firsthand accounts from students and insights from a Resident Advisor. Further into the episode, we shift focus to how this population surge impacts other university amenities, particularly advising and appointment availability. Join us as we unpack these developments, offering a comprehensive look at a campus experiencing growing pains.

