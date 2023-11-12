Join us on the Daily Weekly Podcast as we delve into the University of Michigan’s Banned Book Giveaway. In early October, the university’s diag was the stage for a remarkable event where over 2,000 banned books were distributed to students in just three days, courtesy of a grant from the Literature Science and Art Initiative. This giveaway aligns with the Art and Resistance theme semester, engaging students throughout the academic year. Tune in as we analyze the controversial topic of book banning in America, its repercussions on education, literary critique, and the broader societal implications that these thought-provoking works bring to the forefront in classroom discussions.

