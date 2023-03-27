On his Hell & Back Tour, singer-songwriter Keshi performed in Detroit Tuesday, March 21. James Ivy and Deb Never opened the concert, complementing Keshi’s alternative styles and sounds.

Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Making his entrance with “GET IT,” the Houston-native riled up the audience with booming hip-hop beats, contrasting his more alternative lo-fi music style. Fans sang along to popular hits, including “beside you” and “2 soon.” Keshi’s signature smooth, falsetto vocals graced Fox Theatre with live renditions of his five-year discography.

Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Senior Multimedia Photo Editor Julianne Yoon can be reached at yoonjul@umich.edu.