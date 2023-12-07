Lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield performs at Ford Field November 10. Ruby Klawans/Daily. Buy this photo.

The “Master of Puppets” electrified Ford Field on Nov. 10 and 12. The legendary band Metallica ended their M72 World Tour with a two-day, sold-out show in Detroit. The show was everything a fan could hope for. Lucky super fans who had the two-day pass experienced “Enter Sandman” on Sunday due to Metallica’s promise not to repeat the setlist in any city. Metallica keeps pushing the boundaries of metal with their newest album, 72 Seasons.

Since the band’s formation in 1981, they have had some turnover, but the lead singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are still performing as if they were back in their 20s.

Bassist Robbert Trujilo of Metallica performs at Ford Field November 10. Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett performs at Ford Field November 10.

The band knows how to make their job look easy during this intense, two-hour head-banging set. After a six-year hiatus, two nights were not enough for a band with such an extensive discography. Fans are hopeful Metallica will be back in Detroit soon.

