Hailing from Seattle, Wash., co-ed band The Head and the Heart brought indie folk to the Michigan Theater the evening of Nov. 6 for their 2023 tour.

Formed in the summer of 2009, The Head and the Heart is most known for alternative classics such as “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost in My Mind” and, most recently, their latest album, Every Shade of Blue. Throughout their five-album discography, the group’s influences include acoustic folk, pop and Americana.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Head and the Heart’s 2023 tour features opening and joint acts from indie and alternative artists such as Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Father John Misty, Amanda Shires and Yoke Lore on select dates. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performed several songs including a few covers, to which the audience enjoyed singing along.

The Head and the Heart played their hits and fan favorites, beginning with their newest titular track, “Every Shade of Blue,” followed by hits from the 2010s such as “All We Ever Knew” and “Another Story.” One could practically see the emotion radiating from the performers to the audience.

Vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Russell led vocals, Charity Rose Thielen led on the violin with Matt Gervais harmonizing vocals and on guitar. Throughout the night, the crowd jumped, swayed and sang along to the poetic lyrics. The band then finished with “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” and the crowd favorite, “Rivers and Roads.”

Against a backdrop of colored string lights, The Head and the Heart illuminated the city of Maize and Blue with “Every Shade of Blue.”

