Jonathan Russell looks outward as he strums an acoustic guitar, wearing an orange hat, white polo, and a black vest. To his left, a woman looks at her violin as she plays. Behind the man, another man can be seen sitting at a drum set, and another can be seen strumming an electric guitar.
The Head and the Heart performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Hailing from Seattle, Wash., co-ed band The Head and the Heart brought indie folk to the Michigan Theater the evening of Nov. 6 for their 2023 tour.

Formed in the summer of 2009, The Head and the Heart is most known for alternative classics such as “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost in My Mind” and, most recently, their latest album, Every Shade of Blue. Throughout their five-album discography, the group’s influences include acoustic folk, pop and Americana.

  • Drew Holcomb smiles and speaks into a standing microphone with his right arm raised above his head, his hand formed into an "ok" shape. His left hand holds the top of the guitar. He wears a blue jean jacket and a black hat with a bear on it.
    Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
  • A man sings with his mouth close to the standing microphone as he plays an electric guitar. His face is scruched as he plays and sings. He wears a black shirt with a bright red suit jacket over it.
    Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
  • Drew Holcomb sings into a standing microphone as he plays the acoustic guitar. His mouth is open wide as he sings out. He wears a blue jean jacket, white t-shirt, and a black hat with a bear on it.
    Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
  • Drew Holcomb into a microphone he grips with his left hand close to his mouth. His right arm raised is extended outward, with his fingers stretching out further. He wears a blue jean jacket and a black hat with a bear on it. Behind him, a man can be seen playing the piano.
    Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Head and the Heart’s 2023 tour features opening and joint acts from indie and alternative artists such as Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Father John Misty, Amanda Shires and Yoke Lore on select dates. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performed several songs including a few covers, to which the audience enjoyed singing along.

Jonathan Russell sings into a handheld microphone with his right arm bent, gripping the microphone. He faces the stage right as he extends his left arm out toward the audience. Blue lights can be seen behind and above him.
Jonathan Russell performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
Matt Gervais looks out at the right side of the audience as he plays the electric guitar. He wears a red t-shirt with a black jacket. Red lights can be seen on the ceiling of the stage. Behind him, a man playing the piano can also be seen.
Matt Gervais performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Head and the Heart played their hits and fan favorites, beginning with their newest titular track, “Every Shade of Blue,” followed by hits from the 2010s such as “All We Ever Knew” and “Another Story.” One could practically see the emotion radiating from the performers to the audience.

  • Charity Rose Thielen looks up as she plays the violin. She wears a purple blouse. Blue light reflects her from the back and orange/red light can be seen on her from the front.
    Charity Rose Thielen plays at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
  • Jonathan Russell sings into a standing microphone as he pays the acoustic guitar. His mouth is open and his eyes are closed as he sings out. His left hand touches the strings on the top as his right hand strums. Red string lights can be seen behind him.
    Jonathan Russell performs at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.
  • Matt Gervais smiles into the standing microphone as he looks out to the left side of the audience. The top of the guitar labeled "Rickenbacker" can be seen in the bottom right corner.
    Matt Gervais plays at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor November 6. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Russell led vocals, Charity Rose Thielen led on the violin with Matt Gervais harmonizing vocals and on guitar. Throughout the night, the crowd jumped, swayed and sang along to the poetic lyrics. The band then finished with “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” and the crowd favorite, “Rivers and Roads.”

Against a backdrop of colored string lights, The Head and the Heart illuminated the city of Maize and Blue with “Every Shade of Blue.”

Jonathan Russell sings into a standing microphone as he pays the acoustic guitar. His body faces stage right and the back of the guitar can be seen. His left hand touches the strings on the top of the guitar. Blue string lights can be seen behind and above him.
Jonathan Russell sings into a standing microphone as he pays the acoustic guitar. His left hand touches the strings on the top as his right hand strums. Blue string lights can be seen behind him.

Jonathan Russell leads the Head and the Heart at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor Nov. 6th. Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

Assistant Photo Editor Emily Alberts can be reached at ealbs@umich.edu.