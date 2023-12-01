Monday night, hundreds of fans trekked through ice and snow into the warmth of a packed Saint Andrew’s Hall to join rapper Earl Sweatshirt and producer The Alchemist on the final night of their Voir Dire Tour. Earl Sweatshirt strolled on stage to wild applause from the crowd, kicking off a non-stop flow of trippy beats and energetic rap. He was joined by DJ and producer Black Noi$e, New York-based rapper MIKE and Detroit rapper ZelooperZ.

Earl Sweatshirt performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo. Earl Sweatshirt performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

While Earl Sweatshirt stood on stage, separated from the crowd by a roomy photo pit, he might as well have been kicking it with the fans. With fellow artists and friends huddling along the wings of the stage, the atmosphere was laid back and comfortable, lending itself well to the artist’s smooth baritone voice and experimental cadence. He often faced toward the back of the stage, where The Alchemist, barely visible in the dark venue, mixed the majority of the show along with Black Noi$e. Occasionally illuminated by a stray neon stage light, the crowd mirrored their energy, heads bobbing along to beats both jumpy and slow.

The concert’s informal atmosphere made it easy to forget that the tour was a highly-anticipated collaboration of massive stars in rap, production and lyricism. The crowd rapped and sang along to newer Voir Dire tracks like “Vin Skully” just as smoothly as they did to older hits like “E. Coli.” Voir Dire’s release was anything but typical: a tweet in 2021 from The Alchemist teased that he and Earl Sweatshirt had hidden an entire album under a fake name on YouTube, a hint followed by a series of puzzles, clues and, ultimately, a release on Gala Music this past August. The album features Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist on each track, along with features by MIKE and long-time collaborator, rapper and singer Vince Staples.

Earl Sweatshirt performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo. ZelooperZ performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

The concert concluded with hugs, shoutouts and an outpouring of mutual admiration from each artist on the stage. Saint Andrew’s became host to something more like an intimate kickback than a show as the artists celebrated their final night of the tour with puffs of smoke and drinks in hand. As the stage cleared, fans shuffled out in relative quiet, the reverberation of deep bass and echo of Earl Sweatshirt’s words resonating just as strongly as they did during the show.

Earl Sweatshirt performs with collaborators MIKE, ZelooperZ and The Alchemist at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit Nov. 27. Sarah Boeke/Daily. Buy this photo.

Senior Photo Editor Sarah Boeke can be reached at seboeke@umich.edu.