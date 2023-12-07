Emily Alberts, as a young child, poses next to her grandfather, Bill Miller, in the kitchen of her childhood home in 2007. Courtesy of The Alberts Family.

When I think of my maternal grandfather, whom my brother and I affectionately called “Grampy,” I think of him laughing. My most vivid memories of Grampy involve his wonderful sense of humor and his trademark laugh. For many years, while my brother and I were growing up, visits and phone calls with Grampy always started with a joke. He had one ready for us, and we had one ready for him. The punch lines invariably produced his bellowing, thunderous laugh. It spread joy throughout the room, even through a phone line hundreds of miles away. We always looked forward to seeing him and to hearing his trademark laugh.

My grandfather was William Leslie “Bill” Miller. He was born in Detroit on Oct. 12, 1935, and grew up in Grosse Pointe. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor of arts in speech in 1957. He had a commanding presence, a friendly persona, an honorable disposition and a gentle soul. He married Nancy Stegemeier in 1962, and they had two daughters — my mother, Julie, and my aunt, Cindy. He had a long and successful career in advertising and media marketing, and many happy years in retirement after that. He survived two heart attacks, prostate cancer and a stroke. None of those things could keep him down. He passed away in 2022, but the memory of him lives on.

He loved many things in his life, and the University of Michigan was one of them. He frequently wore his U-M gear, whether a T-shirt or a hat or a jacket — all a not-so-subtle reminder of his beloved alma mater. He never hesitated to say “Go blue” at every turn to fellow fans. We knew when Grampy visited, he’d likely bring gifts for my brother and me bearing the block ‘M’ in some form or another. We also knew that the television would be tuned to whatever game the Wolverines were playing during his visit.

A young Bill Miller, around college age, smiles on the tennis court.

It was this exact enthusiasm that eventually led me to choose the University of Michigan. When it came time for me to begin looking at colleges, for a long time the University remained in the back of my mind — until I began thinking about how highly Grampy talked of his beloved university and about what I really wanted my college experience to look like. I knew that the University offered the perfect combination.

After he passed, my grandmother found several items from his college days, including yearbooks, photos and more. Looking at these photos from his yearbook hit me hard emotionally, specifically after I had just completed my first year at the University. I was able to recognize and place locations on campus that were pictured. While looking through these items, I began to realize the true impact he had on the University. He always talked to me about his treasured college days, but I never truly understood what he meant until I got here.

Walking around campus at the beginning of this semester, I started thinking about our shared experiences. I thought about what had changed since he was here and what was the same. I wondered where he lived while he was here. Where did he attend classes? To what student groups and associations did he belong? Where did he hang out? Those thoughts inspired me to learn more about his time here at the University and to conduct research that attempts to answer some of those questions.

A young Bill Miller, around college age, smiles in a posed photo.

I started my research project by looking through family memorabilia my grandmother provided, mostly photos and yearbooks. I spent lots of time at the Bentley Historical Library on North Campus, looking through historical collections that included U-M publications from the mid to late 1950s. As it turns out, my research revealed that Bill Miller was quite involved in campus activities. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He belonged to the Michigan Union — different from the Union we know and love today. He served as chairman of the Michigras Parade Committee (1955-1956). In addition, he was the co-chairman of Spring Weekend 1957.

Left: An open booklet displays the 1956 Michigras Central Committee. Right: From The Daily: Charles Wood, Lynn Garver, Bill Miller, and Libby Garland select trophies to be presented to the Michigras parade winners.

Back in the 1950s, the “Michigan Union” was an “all-inclusive organization” to promote unity for men on campus. The organization focused on “bettering” the University and its community through service and events, such as Michigras and Spring Weekend. Michigras was a two-day festival including a carnival, parade and several fundraisers for local charities. The 1956 Michigras was themed “Tempos Through Time.” More than 40 floats made their way around Ann Arbor and along State Street. Several residence halls, clubs and Greek houses constructed, decorated and submitted floats for the parade. As 1956 parade chairman, Miller oversaw everything involving the parade, including organization of the floats. That parade took place on April 20, 1956.

Floats move down the streets of Ann Arbor during the Spring Weekend Parade.

Floats move down the streets of Ann Arbor during the Spring Weekend Parade.

Floats move down the streets of Ann Arbor during the Spring Weekend Parade.

In 1957, Bill became the co-chairman of Spring Weekend, another event put on by the Michigan Union organization. Spring Weekend was a special weekend of spirit events on campus that celebrated the spring semester.

Left: A Spring Weekend pamphlet with the logo for "Cartoonival" is pictured. Right: From the Daily: Spring Weekend co-chairmen Bill Miller and Nancy Blumberg make arrangements for the event.

Spring Weekend alternated each year with Michigras. “Cartoonival” was the theme for Spring Weekend that year, emphasizing cartoons and comic characters through decorations and themed events. As co-chairman, Miller was responsible for overseeing the planning of all events that would take place.

From the Daily: Spring Weekend is highlighted in a gallery recapping the activities of the event.

In 1957, events during Spring Weekend included a torch-lit parade to kick off the weekend, an “Under the Stars” dance, several performances from music groups and athletic activities such as “Donkey Baseball.” As was the case with Michigras, several housing and Greek organizations constructed chariots that they raced competitively in the parade from Hill Auditorium to the Rackham Building.

Left: The Spring Weekend Central Committee plans the events for Spring Weekend 1957. Right: Nancy Blumberg and Bill Miller speak about Spring Weekend 1957.

In my research, I was a little surprised to notice that several of the buildings I see on campus every day look almost identical to how they looked in the late 1950s. Both the Michigras and Spring Weekend parades took place on State Street. The footprint of the buildings along State looks pretty much the same now, too. Nickels Arcade is still sandwiched between the local and chain businesses. Yet changes are visible through the additions of the high-rise buildings in the background — a testament to the times.

State Street in 1957 and in November 2023.

Emily Alberts/Daily. Buy this photo.

The classic facade of Angell Hall, probably not surprising to most people, has not been altered much. The only differences appear to be the installation of new signage and some handrails on the front steps.

Angell Hall is pictured in the 1954 Michiganensian Yearbook. Angell Hall is pictured in November.

I recognized the entrance to the Diag from South University Avenue, including the familiar Engineering Arch, which stands as a beacon of continuity not only between students entering and leaving the Diag, but also between 1955 and now. It is fascinating to think about all the people the arch has silently witnessed pass beneath it since the mid-1950s.

West Hall is pictured in the 1954 Michiganensian Yearbook. West Hall is pictured in November.

The Law Quad has stayed pretty similar throughout the years as well, the beautiful and unique architecture withstanding the test of time. With every passing Michigan winter, there are new memories for the campus to hold onto as we grow old. The Law Quad has collected memories from generations onward, from freshmen studying on the lawn in the 1950s to seniors taking their graduation photos in the archways in 2023.



The breezeway to the Lawyers Club in 1955 and in November 2023.

The Law Quadrangle is pictured in the 1957 Michiganensian Yearbook. The Law Quadrangle is pictured in November.



The Lawyers Club in 1957 and in November 2023.



Although many of the buildings look relatively similar to how they appeared nearly 70 years ago, some areas of campus are notably different. Take the business school, for example. Now of course, we all know the Ross School of Business for its unique orange and blue facade, but back then, the building looked very different. The updated style of architecture is in stark contrast with the original building. These photos are a reminder that while tradition is important and often should be respected, change is likewise often necessary, and there are times when it should be embraced, whether in the context of constructing new buildings, cultivating new ideologies or challenging static and outdated perspectives.



The School of Business Administration in 1954 and in November 2023.

My journey through the years of campus photographs also seems to confirm that places such as the Diag, the Union and Michigan Stadium are all powerful examples of both tradition and change. While the physical footprint and the basic pattern of the pathways around and through the Diag are the same now as they were in the 1950s, the trees and landscaping are different. So are the cars that line the streets, the clothing styles adorned by the students walking those paths and the diversity of the student population itself.

The Diag is pictured in the 1957 Michiganensian Yearbook. The Diag is pictured in November.

The Diag is pictured in the 1956 Michiganensian Yearbook. The Diag is pictured at sunset in November.

Michigan Stadium has also seen its fair share of changes while keeping with tradition. For example, in 1956, construction was just beginning on the press box. While the box has been redone a few times since 1956, it is interesting to see that this was the year the Michigan Stadium started to look more like the present Big House as we know and love it today.



Michigan Stadium in 1956 and in November 2023.

Finally, we also see a blending of tradition and change in the Michigan Union. Although the building on the outside looks much like it did in the 1950s, the Union has, in fact, seen several important changes through the years — apparently, there was once a pool! Bringing together students young and old, the Union has long been a place where they can go from studying to shopping within a few steps. From older features such as the pool to newer ones such as the IdeaHub, the Union maintains its rich and storied history while also incorporating more modern features.

The Michigan Union is pictured in the 1955 Michiganensian Yearbook. The Michigan Union is pictured in November.

Interestingly enough, while conducting my research, I came across this photograph in one of the Michigras files. Here, Miller is seen standing at the judge’s booth of Michigras in front of the Union. Note how the statues align with the windows of the Union’s entrance.

Bill Miller stands in the Judge's Booth at Michigras in 1956. The Michigan Union is pictured in November.

It seems somehow fitting that we see in the Diag, the Big House and the Union a real-life blending of tradition and change. They are visible evidence of where U-M students have been, where we are now and where we are going. The Diag has provided generations of students, including Miller and me, a natural respite amid the madness of college life. At the same time, the Union has long been a place where generations of students have united, whether in the context of studying or socializing or in the name of social change. Its steps have served as platforms for profound people and events, including speeches delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy. When talking with my grandfather about his college experience, he would always refer fondly to the Diag and the Union as “the places to be.” The same is true for me today.

My journey to the University of Michigan, just like my look into my grandfather’s past, involved significant research and interesting discoveries. They also revealed some unexpected things. The discovery of the photo of my Grampy on the judge’s stand in front of the Union was completely unexpected. No one in our family had ever seen that one before. But it was always there, deep in a Michigras file box in the Bentley Historical Library, patiently waiting for me to discover it — sort of like the University during my college search. I needed to sort through a lot of other stuff in order to find the truth I was searching for. Funny how it turned out to be something that had been there all along — in Grampy’s heart, in the childhood photos in our basement and represented on all those T-shirts, hats and toddler cheerleader outfits.

Left: Bill Miller, Emily Alberts, Luke Alberts, and Nancy Miller sit on a bench together in 2011. Right: A young Emily Alberts smiles and poses for a picture wearing a Michigan cheerleading uniform, around 2007.

Throughout the course of this research on his life and legacy surrounding his impact on the University, I discovered that his University was not so different from mine. He sat in some of the same lecture halls that I have. He studied in some of the same places where I study. He climbed the same stairs at the Union and at Michigan Stadium as I do now. He walked along the same pathways in the Diag as I do. Maybe he and his friends even had snowball fights and made snow angels like my friends and I did after the first big snowfall of the winter.

The fact that so many of these places and buildings, even if they are changed in some ways, are still here decades after Grampy first laid eyes on them is a testament to the wonderful, profound and even surprising ways that the University links past, present and future generations. Bill’s university. Emily’s university. Our university.

