As conference play comes to an end for college athletics in the 2022-2023 school year, nine of the University of Michigan’s 27 varsity teams have led the school to 13 conference championships. With this, the athletic department has matched the record-breaking 13 titles achieved in the 2021-2022 school year. The Michigan Daily Photostaff recaps the school year through their images of the championship teams and a timeline of these successes.

November 6, 2022: Women’s Field Hockey Tournament

In the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Field Hockey Tournament at Ohio State’s Buckeye Varsity Field, Michigan defeated three top-10 teams, including Northwestern in the championship game. With a 2-1 win over Northwestern to secure their eighth conference title, the Wolverines hold the most Big Ten titles of any school in their conference.

Anna Fuder, Tess Crowley & Grace Lahti/Daily.

December 4, 2022: Football

Kate Hua/Daily.

The Michigan football team continued its success from 2021 as it defeated Purdue 43-22 in the 2022 Big Ten Championship. In addition to back-to-back Big Ten titles and an undefeated regular season, the team once again bested Ohio State and appeared in the College Football Playoff.

Alum Emma Mati/Daily.

February 25, 2023: Women’s Track & Field Indoor

With four individual titles and four school records, the Michigan women’s track & field team brought home the Indoor Track & Field Big Ten Championship. By coming out on top of the 13 teams competing, the Wolverines broke a seven-year title drought.

Grace Lahti & Grace Beal/Daily.

February 27, 2023: Women’s Gymnastics Regular Season

Grace Beal & Alum Emma Mati/Daily.

In an away meet win against Nebraska, led by senior Sierra Brooks’ all-around win with a score of 39.675, the Michigan women’s gymnastics team secured its eighth regular season Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines followed this back-to-back title by completing their regular season with a senior night victory over No. 1 Oklahoma, as well as a win over No. 18 Georgia.

Lila Turner, Anna Fuder & Alyssa Shea Mulligan/Daily.

March 18, 2023: Men’s Gymnastics Regular Season

While the program celebrated its 75th season, the Michigan men’s gymnastics team, in its home gym, completed a comeback to defeat Illinois, naming it the regular season Big Ten champions. The 411.250-405.550 win was led by seniors Adam Wooten and Casey Cummings, along with juniors Javier Alfonso and Evgeny Siminiuc.

Jenna Hickey/Daily.

March 18, 2023: Women’s Gymnastics Tournament

Fifth-year senior Abby Heiskell shined with a perfect beam routine in Coralville, Iowa as the Wolverines took home their second consecutive Big Ten Tournament Championship with a final team score of 198.000. In addition to a 10 on beam, Heiskell’s all-around score of 39.700 secured her a back-to-back all-around title.

Grace Beal, Jeremy Weine, Kate Hua & Anna Fuder/Daily.

March 18, 2023: Men’s Ice Hockey

As it headed to Minneapolis, the goal of achieving an upset over Minnesota in the Big Ten Championship was nothing new for the Michigan hockey team. Under first-year head coach Brandon Naurato, No. 4 Michigan defeated No. 1 Minnesota 4-3 to mirror its 2022 title and win the 2023 Big Ten Championship before making its way to the Frozen Four once again.

Julianne Yoon/Daily.

March 31, 2023: Men’s Gymnastics Tournament

Jenna Hickey/Daily.

The Michigan men’s gymnastics team competed in the Big Ten Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, where the team scored 412.400 points to win its third consecutive championship. 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and now NCAA Champion Fred Richard led the Wolverines — and all competitors — with an all-around score of 85.950.

April 16, 2023: Women’s Tennis Regular Season

The No. 6 Michigan women’s tennis team left its match versus No. 7 Ohio State with a rivalry win and a Big Ten regular season championship. The Wolverines’ 4-1 victory on their home court was clinched by sophomore Julia Fliegner’s neck-and-neck singles match.

Anna Fuder, Julianne Yoon, & Riley Nieober/Daily.

April 30, 2023: Women’s Tennis Tournament

Just two weeks after clinching a regular season title, the Michigan women’s tennis team defeated Maryland and Wisconsin, before taking on Ohio State once again. The Wolverines won 4-2 to become the Big Ten champions, with junior Jaedan Brown being named the Most Valuable Player on the All-Tournament Team while sophomore Julia Fliegner was also named to the All-Tournament Team. The team went on to compete in the NCAA Elite Eight.

May 6, 2023: Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Bela Fischer, Kate Hua & Alum Maria Deckmann/Daily.

Not only did the Michigan men’s lacrosse team upset the reigning Big Ten and national champions, it did so to win the program’s first Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines 14-5 victory over Maryland earned them a spot in the NCAA playoffs, where they continued the upsets as they took down Cornell before falling to No. 1 Duke in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Lucas Chen & Alum Maria Deckmann/Daily.

May 14, 2023: Rowing

The Michigan rowing team won three races and finished second in two races to score 174 points, five more than second place Ohio State, naming the Wolverines the Big Ten champions. Junior Zara Collisson, junior Abby Dent and sophomore Katie Easton were named to the All Big-Ten First Team with senior Aubrey Fitts and sophomore Gabby Graves on the Second Team.

Kate Hua & Grace Beal/Daily.

May 14, 2023: Women’s Track & Field Outdoor

Julianne Yoon & Alyssa Shea Mulligan/Daily.

The Michigan women’s track & field team completed its Big Ten season with an outdoor championship to go along with its indoor championship. The Wolverines worked their way from behind Ohio State and their second day finish to come out victorious on day three with 139 points. Junior Ziyah Holman shined by setting a meet record and three school records to help her team come out on top.

Yet another year of Michigan sports has come to an end and The Michigan Daily’s Photostaff captured the many teams that made history and brought hardware back to Ann Arbor.

