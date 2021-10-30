The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Gabby Ceritano/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Gabby Ceritano/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo. The Michigan Daily beat the State News for the 16th year in a row in touch football 8-0 at Munn Field in East Lansing, Michigan Friday evening. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Forty-seven sports writers and seven photographers travelled to Munn Field last night to attend the real rivalry game of the weekend: The Michigan Daily vs. State News. The two papers have a tradition of playing touch football the night before the two schools play the next day, and The Daily has a tradition of winning said game. Last night marked the 16th consecutive win, with the final score being 8-0.
