Forty-seven sports writers and seven photographers travelled to Munn Field last night to attend the real rivalry game of the weekend: The Michigan Daily vs. State News. The two papers have a tradition of playing touch football the night before the two schools play the next day, and The Daily has a tradition of winning said game. Last night marked the 16th consecutive win, with the final score being 8-0.

