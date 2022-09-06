Students practice the Michigan fight song at the student kickoff rally at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening. Hannah Torres/Daily. Buy this photo.

Walking into The Big House for the first time is an unforgettable experience. For many new students, this took place during the student kickoff rally on Thursday, September 2nd. The Michigan Marching Band and the Cheer and Dance teams came together to pass on game day traditions to a new generation of Wolverines. Students had a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that goes into making the fan experience what it is.

It goes without saying that the energy in The Big House is magical. From the roaring crowd to the sounds of the marching band below, Michigan Stadium takes on a life of its own. The feeling of watching a touchdown while taking in the sheer magnitude of the space is an emotion only to be felt in the Big House. Despite the sizable number of students in attendance at Friday night’s rally, it was not enough to make the biggest stadium in North America feel full. The student kickoff rally offered a more intimate experience for the students and for those that make game day what it is.

Professor John Pasquale conducts the Michigan Marching Band while they perform at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening.

The Marching Band proudly plays at the student kickoff rally at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening.

Left: The Michigan Dance Team performs a routine at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening. Right: Michigan cheerleaders lead new students through cheers in preparation for football season at the student kickoff rally at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening.

New students chant at the student kickoff rally at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening.

A new Pump It Up flag is held up by the students at the student kickoff rally at Michigan Stadium Thursday.

Michigan football players rally the crowd at Michigan Stadium Thursday evening.