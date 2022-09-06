Walking into The Big House for the first time is an unforgettable experience. For many new students, this took place during the student kickoff rally on Thursday, September 2nd. The Michigan Marching Band and the Cheer and Dance teams came together to pass on game day traditions to a new generation of Wolverines. Students had a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that goes into making the fan experience what it is.
It goes without saying that the energy in The Big House is magical. From the roaring crowd to the sounds of the marching band below, Michigan Stadium takes on a life of its own. The feeling of watching a touchdown while taking in the sheer magnitude of the space is an emotion only to be felt in the Big House. Despite the sizable number of students in attendance at Friday night’s rally, it was not enough to make the biggest stadium in North America feel full. The student kickoff rally offered a more intimate experience for the students and for those that make game day what it is.
