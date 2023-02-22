To round out the 2023 leg of his Stick Season tour, Noah Kahan performed at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, Feb. 10.

Noah Kahan performed at The Fillmore in Detroit during the U.S. leg of his Stick Season tour Feb. 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Opening for Kahan was Jack Van Cleaf, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from California. His folk music style certainly mirrored Kahan’s and got the crowd excited for the main act.

Jack Van Cleaf (left and right) and his drummer Bennett Emery (middle) open for Kahan in Detroit during his Stick Season tour Feb. 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

The energy Saturday night was unmatched. Once Van Cleaf finished his set, the audience was giddy while waiting for Kahan to take the stage.

Kahan’s set was decorated simply, filled with reflective fabric and lights to create an ethereal atmosphere that matched The Fillmore theater. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

As soon as Kahan stepped into the spotlight, the theater erupted with cheering fans. The shift in energy was undoubtedly felt by everyone in the room. Kahan opened with “False Confidence,” one of the most popular songs from his 2019 album Busyhead.

Kahan performs a few of his hit songs during his Stick Season tour in Detroit Feb. 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Guitarist Noah Levine (left) and pianist Dylan Jones (right) perform at Kahan’s Stick Season tour in Detroit, Mich. on Feb 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

I’ve been to dozens of concerts in my life, but I’ve never experienced an artist with the same level of emotion that Kahan displayed in his performance. The photos tell the story better than I can, but he seemed so genuinely happy to be performing. It was easy to tell how much his music means to him, and he put his all into his performance. This effort and passion translated to his fans, who reciprocated the energy, filling the room with a sense of joy unlike anything I’ve experienced before.

Kahan performs a few of his hit songs during his Stick Season tour in Detroit Feb. 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Fans smile as they watch Kahan perform on his Stick Season tour in Detroit Feb. 10. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.

Managing Photo Editor Anna Fuder can be reached at afuder@umich.edu.