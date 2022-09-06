Mo Pop returned to Detroit this summer after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the festival was held at a new location at 1 Hart Plaza on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st.

Festival goers flocked to the plaza to listen to a wide variety of artists and were rewarded with therapy sessions from Daisy World, crowd screams with Wet Leg, Khruangbin’s spontaneous musical improvisation and more. Throughout the weekend, festival goers tasted the local cuisine and had the opportunity to shop at small boutiques in between sets.

Since 2013, Mo Pop has brought emerging and established talent to Detroit for a 2-day weekend festival in July.

July 30th

Local and upcoming artist Charity kicked off the festival with an acoustic performance on the Eastown stage. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

American rock band Horsegirl took to the Grande Stage to give a laid-back performance full of intense and unique harmonies. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

At the barrier, the crowd chattered excitedly as they awaited Beach Bunny. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Beach Bunny performs their popular hits, including ‘Prom Queen.’ Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

Wet Leg, a duo from the Isle of Wight, captivated the crowd before leading everyone in a cathartic group scream. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Marías performed a mix of Spanish and English songs. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

girl in red ignites the crowds with unmatchable energy. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Dayglow plays songs from their new album ‘People in Motion’ as the sun sets. Lila Turner/Daily. Buy this photo.

July 31st

Daisy World leads the crowd in a therapy session as she performs unreleased and unfinished music. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Mariah the Scientist encourages the crowd to practice self-love and confidence before celebrating her birthday on stage. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

The Backseat Lovers brought versatility to their set with head banging and soft crooning. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Tai Verdes is larger than life while enticing the crowds to chant and sing along with him. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Ashe wows the crowd while performing her new repertoire and the song that started it all: ‘Moral of the Story’. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Funk band Khruangbin elegantly maneuvers a power outage before returning to their jaw-dropping setlist. Lila Turner/Daily Buy this photo.

Mo Pop seeks to showcase artists in all stages of success, from those just starting out to those with global success. After two years of the Detroit tradition being lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival once again brought a variety of artists together this summer. Each artist brought a new sound to the crowds at both the Eastown and Grande stages as either an introduction for new fans or a welcomed return as old favorites.

When the weekend came to an end, I didn’t feel that I was alone in adding new songs and artists to my music library; I left the festival grounds satisfied with this uniquely Detroit experience.