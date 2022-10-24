Crisler Center came back to life during Friday’s Michigan Madness.

Freshman Tarris Reed Jr. makes his entrance in Crisler Center for the first time Friday evening.

Coach Kim Barnes-Arico and fifth year Leigha Brown wave to the crowd as they enter Crisler Center Friday evening.

As the Michigan men’s and women’s basketball teams made their entrance one-by-one, the crowd greeted new and returning members with an enthusiastic welcome. Maize Rage was back in their spot in the stands. The Michigan marching band led fans in the usual game day songs. The Michigan dance and cheer teams energized the crowd with their performances.

The men's basketball team takes a picture with Maize Rage in the stands Friday evening. The Michigan Dance team leads in the game-day traditions in Crisler Center Friday evening. Students take a photo at Michigan Madness in Crisler Center Friday evening. The Michigan Dance team leads in the game-day traditions in Crisler Center Friday evening. Maize Rage rallies for Coach Juwan Howard to take the court at Michigan Madness Friday evening.

All the while, the Michigan basketball teams prepared their own showcase.

Sophomore Kobe Bufkin steals the show in the dunk contest at Michigan Madness Friday evening.

The women’s team stole the show in a surprise collaboration with the dance team. Players shared the court with Maize Rage in friendly competitions of knockout and shooting challenges. Three-point contests and dunk showdowns gave fans a taste of what to expect in the upcoming season.

Redshirt freshman Will Tschetter focuses on his shot as the women's team attempts to distract him in the three-point competition Friday evening. Sophomore Jordan Hobbs takes the center stage in the dance-off against the men's team at Michigan Madness in Crisler Center. Sophomore Ari Wiggins and Senior Micheller Sidor face off as the final two in the knockout competition in Crisler Center. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder competes against the men's basketball team in a three-point contest Friday evening.

Michigan Madness offered a night of close fan-athlete interactions and game-day traditions, and it left fans excited for the season to come.

Junior Jace Howard takes a selfie with students as they close out Michigan Madness Friday evening.

