Crisler Center came back to life during Friday’s Michigan Madness.
Coach Kim Barnes-Arico and fifth year Leigha Brown wave to the crowd as they enter Crisler Center Friday evening. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.
As the Michigan men’s and women’s basketball teams made their entrance one-by-one, the crowd greeted new and returning members with an enthusiastic welcome. Maize Rage was back in their spot in the stands. The Michigan marching band led fans in the usual game day songs. The Michigan dance and cheer teams energized the crowd with their performances.
All the while, the Michigan basketball teams prepared their own showcase.
The women’s team stole the show in a surprise collaboration with the dance team. Players shared the court with Maize Rage in friendly competitions of knockout and shooting challenges. Three-point contests and dunk showdowns gave fans a taste of what to expect in the upcoming season.
Michigan Madness offered a night of close fan-athlete interactions and game-day traditions, and it left fans excited for the season to come.
Senior Audience Engagement Photo Editor Julianne Yoon can be reached at yoonjul@umich.edu.